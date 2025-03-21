FirstGroup Plc - Completion of Buyback Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2025

FirstGroup plc

Completion of Buyback Programme

On 14 November 2024 FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £50m of ordinary shares (the "Programme"), which commenced on 15 November 2024.

The Group confirms that, having repurchased 30,498,221 shares for a total consideration of £49,999,991 the Programme is now complete. The average price of shares bought back under the Programme was 163.94 pence per share.

Looking ahead, the Group's strong balance sheet position and cash generative businesses allow us to continue to invest in decarbonisation, grow and diversify our portfolio, maintain our progressive dividend policy and for potential further capital returns to shareholders, which the Board keeps under review.

Notes

About FirstGroup