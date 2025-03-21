FirstGroup Plc - Completion of Buyback Programme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
21 March 2025
FirstGroup plc
Completion of Buyback Programme
On 14 November 2024 FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') announced an on-market share buyback programme to purchase up to £50m of ordinary shares (the "Programme"), which commenced on 15 November 2024.
The Group confirms that, having repurchased 30,498,221 shares for a total consideration of £49,999,991 the Programme is now complete. The average price of shares bought back under the Programme was 163.94 pence per share.
Looking ahead, the Group's strong balance sheet position and cash generative businesses allow us to continue to invest in decarbonisation, grow and diversify our portfolio, maintain our progressive dividend policy and for potential further capital returns to shareholders, which the Board keeps under review.
Contacts at FirstGroup:
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
Contacts at Brunswick Group:
Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Panmure Liberum:
Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements included or incorporated by reference within this document may constitute 'forward-looking statements' with respect to the business, strategy and plans of the Group and our current goals, assumptions and expectations relating to our future financial condition, performance and results. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No statement in this document should be construed as a profit forecast for any period. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Except as required by the UK Listing Rules and applicable law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this document.
Notes
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.
About FirstGroup
FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L) is a leading private sector provider of public transport services. With £4.7 billion in revenue and around 30,000 employees, we transported almost 2m passengers a day in FY 2024. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. Our businesses are at the heart of our communities and the essential services we provide are critical to delivering wider economic, social and environmental goals. Each of our divisions is a leader in its field: First Bus is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, serving more than 25% of the population in the UK with a fleet of over 5,750 buses, and carrying more than a million passengers a day. First Rail is one of the UK's largest rail operators, with many years of experience running long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. We operate a fleet of c.3,700 locomotives and rail carriages through three DfT contracted train operating companies: WCP (incorporating Avanti West Coast and West Coast Partnership Development), GWR and SWR) and two open access routes (Hull Trains and Lumo). We are formally committed to operating a zero-emission First Bus fleet by 2035, and First Rail will help support the UK Government's goal to remove all diesel-only trains from service by 2040. During FY 2024 FirstGroup was named as one of the world's cleanest 200 public companies for the fifth consecutive year and achieved Industry Top-Rated status for the first time with Sustainalytics. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on X.