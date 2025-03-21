MINISO Group Holding Limited: MINISO Group Announces December Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS Up 16.7% and 16.0% respectively in 2024

Gross Margin Hit A Record High of 44.9% in 2024, Powered by Eight-Consecutive-Quarter Growth

Overseas MINISO Stores Achieved Milestone of 3,000

Net New Stores of MINISO Group Over 1,200

Returned RMB1,574.5 Million to Shareholders in 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO; HKEX: 9896) ("MINISO", "MINISO Group" or the "Company"), a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024 (the "December Quarter" and the "Full Year", respectively).

Full Year Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 22.8% year over year to RMB16,994.0 million (US$2,328.2 million).

increased 22.8% year over year to RMB16,994.0 million (US$2,328.2 million). Gross profit increased 34.0% year over year to RMB7,637.1 million (US$1,046.3 million).

increased 34.0% year over year to RMB7,637.1 million (US$1,046.3 million). Gross margin was 44.9%, compared to 41.2% in 2023.

was 44.9%, compared to 41.2% in 2023. Operating profit increased 17.6% year over year to RMB3,315.8 million (US$454.3 million).

increased 17.6% year over year to RMB3,315.8 million (US$454.3 million). Profit for the period increased 15.9% year over year to RMB2,635.4 million (US$361.1 million).

increased 15.9% year over year to RMB2,635.4 million (US$361.1 million). Adjusted net profit (1) increased 15.4% year over year to RMB2,720.6 million (US$372.7 million).

increased 15.4% year over year to RMB2,720.6 million (US$372.7 million). Adjusted net margin (1) was 16.0%, compared to 17.0% in 2023.

was 16.0%, compared to 17.0% in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 21.4% year over year to RMB4,334.3 million (US$593.8 million).

increased 21.4% year over year to RMB4,334.3 million (US$593.8 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) was 25.5%, compared to 25.8% in 2023.

was 25.5%, compared to 25.8% in 2023. Adjusted basic earnings per ADS (1) was RMB8.72 (US$1.19), representing an increase of 16.0% year over year.

was RMB8.72 (US$1.19), representing an increase of 16.0% year over year. Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS (1) was RMB8.68 (US$1.19), representing an increase of 16.0% year over year.

was RMB8.68 (US$1.19), representing an increase of 16.0% year over year. Cash position (2) was RMB6,698.1 million (US$917.6 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared to RMB6,887.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

was RMB6,698.1 million (US$917.6 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared to RMB6,887.0 million as of December 31, 2023. Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,168.3 million (US$297.1 million). Capital expenditure was RMB762.5 million (US$104.5 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,405.8 million (US$192.6 million) for the Full Year.

was RMB2,168.3 million (US$297.1 million). Capital expenditure was RMB762.5 million (US$104.5 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,405.8 million (US$192.6 million) for the Full Year. Returned RMB1,574.5 million to shareholders in 2024 through RMB1,244.3 million in cash dividends and RMB330.2 million in share repurchases.

Operational Highlights

Total number of stores on group level was 7,780 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 1,219 net new stores in the Full Year.

was 7,780 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 1,219 net new stores in the Full Year. Number of MINISO stores was 7,504 as of December 31, 2024, with an opening of 1,091 net new stores in the Full Year. Number of MINISO stores in mainland China was 4,386 as of December 31, 2024, with an opening of 460 net new stores in the Full Year. Number of MINISO stores in overseas markets achieved 3,000-store milestone, reaching 3,118 as of December 31, 2024, with an opening of 631 net new stores in the Full Year.

was 7,504 as of December 31, 2024, with an opening of 1,091 net new stores in the Full Year. Number of TOP TOY stores was 276 as of December 31, 2024, with a record opening of total 128 net new stores in the Full Year. TOP TOY has also begun to expand into overseas markets since December Quarter. This strategic move aligns with the Company's plan to expand globally and strengthen its brand presence.

Notes:

(1) See the sections titled "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in this press release for more information.

(2) "Cash position" refers to the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits with original maturity over three months, and other investments recorded as current assets.

The following table provides a breakdown of the Company's store network and its growth. The directly operated stores of the Company have doubled from a year ago. For the Full Year, the Company had a net increase of 290 directly operated stores, more than 90% of which were located in overseas markets.



As of YoY

December31, 2023 December31, 2024 Number of stores on group level 6,561 7,780 1,219 Number of MINISO stores(1) 6,413 7,504 1,091 Mainland China 3,926 4,386 460 -Directly operated stores 26 25 (1) -Third-party stores 3,900 4,361 461 Overseas 2,487 3,118 631 -Directly operated stores 238 503 265 -Third-party stores 2,249 2,615 366 Number of TOP TOY stores(2) 148 276 128 -Directly operated stores 14 40 26 -Third-party stores 134 236 102

Notes:

(1) "MINISO stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "MINISO" brand, including those directly operated by the Company, and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model and the distributor model.

(2) "TOP TOY stores" refers to the offline stores operated under the "TOP TOY" brand, including those directly operated by the Company, and those operated by third parties under the MINISO Retail Partner model.

Mr. Guofu Ye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of MINISO, commented, "We capped off a remarkable 2024 with another quarter of solid operating and financial performance, achieving a record high revenue of around RMB17.0 billion in the Full Year. Revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China in December Quarter accelerated from September quarter. In retrospect of the Full Year, the year-over-year growth of revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China was 10.9%, sustaining a double-digit year-over-year growth on the basis of 36.2% year-over year growth in 2023. Overseas markets remained strong momentum with year-over-year revenue growth of 41.9% from MINISO brand in overseas markets in the Full Year. Notably, compound annual growth rate of revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets exceeds 40% from 2021 to 2024. Overseas revenue contribution under MINISO brand climbed to 39.4% this year, underscoring higher growth potential and the flexibility unlocked by our globalization strategy.

In 2024, we added a record 1,200 net new stores globally, surpassing both our initial expectations and our previous record of net new stores created in 2023. Our global footprint expansion accelerated this year, as evidenced by the fact that store opening in overseas markets outpaced domestic markets and the fastest store opening pace in overseas markets ever, celebrating a milestone of 3,000 overseas MINISO stores as at the end of 2024."

"2024 marked a pivotal year as we immersed ourselves in globalization strategy and evolved as a "Super Brand". MINISO Group insists on interest-driven consumption, IP product innovation, and globalization strategy. We are well positioned to capture opportunities during retail transformation and exert influences on IP cooperation, product innovation and consumption experience. We will solidify MINISO's leadership in the global retailing industry, propelling ourselves toward our vision to become the world's No.1 IP design retail group." Mr. Ye continued.

Mr. Eason Zhang, CFO of MINISO, commented, "2024 has marked the first full fiscal year we disclosed since the change of year end. Thanks to our solid execution of IP and globalization strategies, gross margin on the group level has climbed for eight consecutive quarters, marking both quarterly and annual records. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 16.0% year over year. Adjusted net profit grew 15.4% year over year to RMB2.72 billion, with adjusted net profit margin of 16.0%. Our cash position was RMB6.7 billion as of the end of 2024. Dividends paid to the shareholders and share repurchases in 2024 were RMB1.6 billion, compared with RMB1.0 billion in 2023. We would like to express sincere gratitude to our shareholders and were thrilled to announce a final dividend in the amount of around RMB0.74 billion, which was approximately 50% of the adjusted net profit generated in the second half of 2024, payable in April.

It is worth highlighting that MINISO Group managed to achieve ESG MSCI rating improvements for three consecutive years and obtain MSCI "AA" rating with top-tier performance in multiple topics. Moving forward, we will continue to implement sustainable development into our daily operation, adhere to longtermism and stick to balanced capital allocation strategy as we focus on delivering more sustainable, stable and foreseeable returns to our shareholders."

"Looking into 2025, we are optimistic about top-line acceleration given current market dynamics and solid execution of growth initiatives. We will prioritize same-store sales growth and improve sales per square meter through further optimizing store layouts, refining assortments, etc. Meanwhile, we aim to improve store economics through various measures including disciplined spending. Combined with continuous gross margin expansion, we strive to maintain a reasonable and healthy profit margin over the long term." Mr. Zhang concluded.

Recent Developments

Dividend Declaration

On March 21, 2025, the Board approved the distribution of a final cash dividend in the amount of US$0.3268 per American Depositary Share (the "ADS") or US$0.0817 per ordinary share, to holders of ADSs and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2025, New York Time and Beijing /Hong Kong Time, respectively. The ex-dividend date for holders of ordinary shares in Hong Kong will be April 7, 2025; and the ex-dividend date for holders of ADSs will be April 8, 2025. The payment date is expected to be on April 17, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares and around April 23, 2025 for holders of ADSs. The aggregate amount of cash dividend to be paid is approximately US$101.3 million (RMB739.4 million) at an exchange rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.0000), which is approximately 50% of the Company's adjusted net profit for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and will be distributed from additional paid-in capital and settled by a cash distribution.

For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the final dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 P.M on April 8, 2025 (Beijing /Hong Kong Time).

Extension of the Share Repurchase Program

On August 30, 2024, the Board authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to HKD2 billion in value of its outstanding ordinary shares and/or ADSs representing its ordinary shares over a period of 12 months starting from the approval date. On March 21, 2025, the Board authorized and approved for an extension of the duration of the share repurchase program to be valid until June 30, 2026.

Financial Results for the Full Year

Revenue was RMB16,994.0 million (US$2,328.2 million), representing an increase of 22.8% year over year, primarily driven by an 18.3% year-over-year increase in average store count.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 22.0% to RMB16,002.6 million (US$2,192.3 million), driven by (i) an increase of 10.9% in revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China, and (ii) an increase of 41.9% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase of 21.8% in average store count, coupled with a mid-single digit same-store sales growth of MINISO overseas markets. The overseas revenue contributed 41.7% of revenue from MINISO brand, compared to 35.9% in 2023.

Revenue from TOP TOY brand increased by 44.7% to RMB983.5 million (US$134.7 million), primarily powered by a low-single digit same-store sales growth and a rapid growth in average store counts.

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB9,357.0 million (US$1,281.9 million), representing an increase of 14.9% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB7,637.1 million (US$1,046.3 million), representing an increase of 34.0% year over year.

Gross margin reached historical high of 44.9%, representing an increase of 3.7 percentage points. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was primarily due to (i) higher revenue contribution from overseas directly operated markets which accounted for 56.7% of revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets, compared to 48.4% in 2023 on a comparable basis(1), (ii) higher gross margin of TOP TOY due to a shift in product mix towards more profitable products.

Other income was RMB21.6 million (US$3.0 million), compared to RMB22.6 million in 2023.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB3,519.5 million (US$482.2 million), increased by 54.3% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB3,506.1 million (US$480.3 million), increased by 58.5% year over year. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the Company's investments into directly operated stores to pursue the future success of the Company's business, especially in strategic overseas markets such as the U.S. market. As of December 31, 2024, total number of directly operated stores in overseas markets was 505, doubling such figure compared to a year ago. In the Full Year, revenue from directly operated stores has also doubled, while related expenses including rental and related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses together with payroll excluding share-based compensation expenses increased 72.2%. Promotion and advertising expenses increased 37.7% in the Full Year, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 3% in both comparative periods. Licensing expenses increased 29.2%, as a percentage of revenue stabilizing at around 2% in both comparative periods. Logistics expenses increased 51.0%, mainly reflecting the rising freight costs caused by the tension in international shipping

General and administrative expenses were RMB931.7 million (US$127.6 million), increased by 37.5% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB859.9 million (US$117.8 million), increased by 29.4% year over year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the increase of personnel-related expenses in relation to the growth of the Company's business.

Other net income was RMB114.7 million (US$15.7 million), compared to RMB62.4 million in 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in investment income in wealth management products, and an increase in fair value of an investment, partially offset by a net foreign exchange loss.

Operating profit was RMB3,315.8 million (US$454.3 million), representing an increase of 17.6% year over year.

Net finance income was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million), compared to RMB161.0 million in 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in interest income as a result of lower interest rate and reduced bank deposits principal as the Company reallocated certain resources to wealth management products, coupled with an increase in finance cost due to increased interest expenses on lease liabilities in line with the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Profit for the period was RMB2,635.4 million (US$361.1 million), compared to RMB2,274.0 million in 2023, representing an increase of 15.9% year over year.

Adjusted net profit, which represents profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, was RMB2,720.6 million (US$372.7 million), representing an increase of 15.4% year over year.

Adjusted net margin was 16.0%, compared to 17.0% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.4% year over year to RMB4,334.3 million (US$593.8 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.5%, compared to 25.8% in 2023.

Basic earnings per ADS increased 16.6% year over year to RMB8.44 (US$1.16), compared to RMB 7.24 in 2023.

Diluted earnings per ADS increased 16.7% year over year to RMB8.40 (US$1.15), compared to RMB 7.20 in 2023.

Adjusted basic earnings per ADS increased 16.0% year over year to RMB8.72 (US$1.19), compared to RMB7.52 in 2023.

Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS increased 16.0% year over year to RMB8.68 (US$1.19), compared to RMB7.48 in 2023.

Cash position, which was the combined balance of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits, and other investments recorded as current assets was RMB6,698.1 million (US$917.6 million) as of December 31, 2024, compared to RMB6,887.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash from operating activities was RMB2,168.3 million (US$297.1 million). Capital expenditure was RMB762.5 million (US$104.5 million) and free cash flow was RMB1,405.8 million (US$192.6 million) for the Full Year.

Financial Results for the December Quarter

Revenue was RMB4,712.7 million (US$645.6 million), representing an increase of 22.7% year over year.

Revenue from MINISO brand increased by 21.3% year over year, driven by (i) an increase of 6.5% in revenue from MINISO brand in mainland China, accelerating from 5.7% year-over-year increase in the September quarter, and (ii) an increase of 42.7% in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets. The year-over-year increase in revenue from MINISO brand in overseas markets was driven by an increase of 65.5% in revenue in overseas directly operated markets on a comparable basis(1), and an increase of 17.4% in revenue in overseas distributor markets on a comparable basis(1).

Revenue from TOP TOY brand increased by 50.3% to RMB282.8 million (US$38.7 million).

For more information on the composition and year-over-year change of revenue, please refer to the "Unaudited Additional Information" in this press release.

Cost of sales was RMB2,495.4 million (US$341.9 million), representing an increase of 14.3% year over year.

Gross profit was RMB2,217.3 million (US$303.8 million), representing an increase of 33.8% year over year.

Gross margin was 47.0%, representing a record high with an increase of 3.9 percentage points year over year.

Selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,001.0 million (US$137.1 million), representing an increase of 38.6% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling and distribution expenses were RMB1,048.3 million (US$143.6 million), representing an increase of 49.6% year over year.

General and administrative expenses were RMB276.9 million (US$37.9 million), representing an increase of 48.0% year over year. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, general and administrative expenses were RMB246.8 million (US$33.8 million), representing an increase of 32.8% year over year.

Other net income was RMB36.2 million (US$5.0 million), compared to RMB20.2 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in investment income in wealth management products and an increase in fair value of an investment, partially offset by a net foreign exchange loss.

Operating profit was RMB968.4 million (US$132.7 million), representing an increase of 26.5% year over year.

Net finance cost was RMB16.1 million (US$2.2 million), compared to a net finance income of RMB40.9 million in the same period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in interest income as a result of lower interest rate and reduced bank deposits principal as the Company reallocated certain resources to wealth management products, coupled with an increase in finance cost due to increased interest expenses on lease liabilities in line with the Company's investment in directly operated stores.

Profit for the period was RMB809.7 million (US$110.9 million), representing an increase of 27.0% year over year.

Adjusted net profit, which represents profit for the period excluding equity-settled share-based payment expenses, was RMB792.5 million (US$108.6 million), representing an increase of 20.0% year over year.

Adjusted net margin was 16.8%, compared to 17.2% in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB1,227.2 million (US$168.1 million), representing an increase of 23.3% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.0%, compared to 25.9% in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.60 (US$0.36) in the December Quarter, representing an increase of 27.5% year over year from RMB2.04 in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS were both RMB2.56 (US$0.35) in the December Quarter, representing an increase of 20.8% year over year from RMB2.12 in the same period of 2023.

Note:

(1) "Comparable basis" refers to the basis that excludes the impacts from market transitions from overseas distributor markets to directly operated markets, or vice versa.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 ASSETS











Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment

769,306

1,436,939

196,860 Right-of-use assets

2,900,860

4,172,083

571,573 Intangible assets

19,554

8,802

1,206 Goodwill

21,643

21,418

2,934 Deferred tax assets

104,130

181,948

24,927 Other investments

90,603

123,399

16,906 Trade and other receivables

135,796

341,288

46,756 Term deposits

100,000

140,183

19,205 Interests in equity-accounted investees

15,783

38,567

5,284

















4,157,675

6,464,627

885,651













Current assets











Other investments

252,866

100,000

13,700 Inventories

1,922,241

2,750,389

376,802 Trade and other receivables

1,518,357

2,207,013

302,360 Cash and cash equivalents

6,415,441

6,328,121

866,949 Restricted cash

7,970

1,026

141 Term deposits

210,759

268,952

36,846

















10,327,634

11,655,501

1,596,798













Total assets

14,485,309

18,120,128

2,482,449

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(CONTINUED) (Expressed in thousands)





As at

As at



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024



(Audited)

(Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000 EQUITY











Share capital

95

94

13 Additional paid-in capital

6,331,375

4,683,577

641,647 Other reserves

1,114,568

1,329,126

182,090 Retained earnings

1,722,157

4,302,177

589,396













Equity attributable to equity

shareholders of the Company

9,168,195

10,314,974

1,413,146 Non-controlling interests

23,022

40,548

5,555













Total equity

9,191,217

10,355,522

1,418,701













LIABILITIES











Non-current liabilities











Contract liabilities

40,954

35,145

4,815 Loans and borrowings

6,533

4,310

590 Other payables

12,411

59,842

8,198 Lease liabilities

797,986

1,903,137

260,729 Deferred income

29,229

34,983

4,793

















887,113

2,037,417

279,125













Current liabilities











Contract liabilities

324,028

323,292

44,291 Loans and borrowings

726

566,955

77,673 Trade and other payables

3,389,826

3,943,988

540,324 Lease liabilities

447,319

635,357

87,044 Deferred income

6,644

5,376

737 Current taxation

238,436

252,221

34,554

















4,406,979

5,727,189

784,623













Total liabilities

5,294,092

7,764,606

1,063,748













Total equity and liabilities

14,485,309

18,120,128

2,482,449

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in thousands, except for per ordinary share and per ADS data)





Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000 Revenue

3,841,313

4,712,705

645,638

13,838,797

16,994,025

2,328,172 Cost of sales

(2,183,972)

(2,495,407)

(341,869)

(8,140,366)

(9,356,965)

(1,281,899)

























Gross profit

1,657,341

2,217,298

303,769

5,698,431

7,637,060

1,046,273 Other income

5,556

3,570

489

22,617

21,595

2,959 Selling and distribution expenses

(722,225)

(1,000,985)

(137,134)

(2,281,080)

(3,519,534)

(482,174) General and administrative expenses

(187,137)

(276,870)

(37,931)

(677,394)

(931,651)

(127,636) Other net income

20,152

36,242

4,965

62,361

114,696

15,713 (Credit loss)/Reversal of credit loss on

trade and other receivables

(3,746)

(7,095)

(972)

2,708

2,469

338 Impairment loss on non-current assets

(4,547)

(3,742)

(513)

(7,995)

(8,846)

(1,212)

























Operating profit

765,394

968,418

132,673

2,819,648

3,315,789

454,261 Finance income

54,603

18,999

2,603

204,510

118,672

16,258 Finance costs

(13,721)

(35,093)

(4,808)

(43,479)

(92,915)

(12,729)

























Net finance income/(cost)

40,882

(16,094)

(2,205)

161,031

25,757

3,529 Share of profit of equity-accounted

investees, net of tax

268

3,676

504

268

5,986

820

























Profit before taxation

806,544

956,000

130,972

2,980,947

3,347,532

458,610 Income tax expense

(168,742)

(146,272)

(20,039)

(706,952)

(712,104)

(97,558)

























Profit for the period

637,802

809,728

110,933

2,273,995

2,635,428

361,052

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

635,814

805,693

110,379

2,253,241

2,617,560

358,604 Non-controlling interests

1,988

4,035

554

20,754

17,868

2,448

























Earnings per share for ordinary shares























-Basic

0.51

0.65

0.09

1.81

2.11

0.29 -Diluted

0.51

0.65

0.09

1.80

2.10

0.29

























Earnings per ADS























(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary

shares) -Basic

2.04

2.60

0.36

7.24

8.44

1.16 -Diluted

2.04

2.60

0.36

7.20

8.40

1.15



























MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

(Expressed in thousands)































Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,





2023

2024

2023

2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)





RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$ '000

























Profit for the period

637,802

809,728

110,933

2,273,995

2,635,428

361,052

























Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:























Exchange differences on translation of

financial statements of foreign

operations

(14,624)

3,420

469

22,328

19,128

2,621

























Other comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period

(14,624)

3,420

469

22,328

19,128

2,621

























Total comprehensive income for the

period

623,178

813,148

111,402

2,296,323

2,654,556

363,673

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

621,230

812,694

111,340

2,274,903

2,635,833

361,108 Non-controlling interests

1,948

454

62

21,420

18,723

2,565





































MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES (Expressed in thousands, except for per share, per ADS data and percentages)





























Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000

























Reconciliation of profit for the period to

adjusted net profit:























Profit for the period

637,802

809,728

110,933

2,273,995

2,635,428

361,052 Add back:























Equity-settled share-based payment

expenses

22,663

(17,206)

(2,357)

82,734

85,184

11,670

























Adjusted net profit

660,465

792,522

108,576

2,356,729

2,720,612

372,722 Adjusted net margin

17.2 %

16.8 %

16.8 %

17.0 %

16.0 %

16.0 %

























Attributable to:























Equity shareholders of the Company

658,477

788,300

107,998

2,335,975

2,702,191

370,198 Non-controlling interests

1,988

4,222

578

20,754

18,421

2,524

























Adjusted net earnings per share(1)























-Basic

0.53

0.64

0.09

1.88

2.18

0.30 -Diluted

0.53

0.64

0.09

1.87

2.17

0.30

























Adjusted net earnings per ADS

(Each ADS represents 4 ordinary

shares)























-Basic

2.12

2.56

0.35

7.52

8.72

1.19 -Diluted

2.12

2.56

0.35

7.48

8.68

1.19

























Reconciliation of adjusted net profit for

the period to adjusted EBITDA:























Adjusted net profit

660,465

792,522

108,576

2,356,729

2,720,612

372,722 Add back:























Depreciation and amortization

152,373

253,304

34,703

464,245

808,694

110,791 Finance costs

13,721

35,093

4,808

43,479

92,915

12,729 Income tax expense

168,742

146,272

20,039

706,952

712,104

97,558 Adjusted EBITDA

995,301

1,227,191

168,126

3,571,405

4,334,325

593,800 Adjusted EBITDA margin

25.9 %

26.0 %

26.0 %

25.8 %

25.5 %

25.5 %

Note:

(1) Adjusted basic and diluted net earnings per share are computed by dividing adjusted net profit attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the number of ordinary shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation on an IFRS basis.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (Expressed in thousands, except for percentages)





Three months ended December 31,





Twelve months ended December 31,







2023

2024

YoY

2023

2024

YoY



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000



RMB'000

RMB'000

US$'000



Revenue































MINISO Brand

3,649,667

4,428,593

606,715

21.3 %

13,119,746

16,002,565

2,192,343

22.0 % -Mainland China

2,155,704

2,296,877

314,671

6.5 %

8,414,730

9,328,231

1,277,963

10.9 % -Overseas

1,493,963

2,131,716

292,044

42.7 %

4,705,016

6,674,334

914,380

41.9 % TOP TOY Brand

188,178

282,808

38,745

50.3 %

679,709

983,525

134,742

44.7 % Others (1)

3,468

1,304

178

(62.4) %

39,342

7,935

1,087

(79.8) %



3,841,313

4,712,705

645,638

22.7 %

13,838,797

16,994,025

2,328,172

22.8 %

Note:

(1) "Others" refers to revenue generated from other operating segments such as "WonderLife", which was a secondary brand targeting on lower-tier cities in mainland China, aggregated and presented as "others". As the MINISO brand increasingly penetrated into lower-tier cities in mainland China, "WonderLife" has become marginalized.

MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA





As of









December 31, 2023

December 31, 2024

YoY

By City Tiers













First-tier cities

522

587

65

Second-tier cities

1,617

1,822

205

Third- or lower-tier cities

1,787

1,977

190

Total

3,926

4,386

460



MINISO GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION NUMBER OF MINISO STORES IN OVERSEAS MARKETS



















As of





December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

YoY

By Regions





Asia excluding China

1,333

1,611

278

North America

172

350

178

Latin America

552

637

85

Europe

231

295

64

Others

199

225

26

Total 2,487

3,118

631



SOURCE MINISO Group Holding Limited