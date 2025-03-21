French Businesses Spend 39 Days Filling Each Vacancy According to Analysis by SmartRecruiters

PARIS, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysis of over 18.3 million online job applications in France reveals that the median time to fill a vacancy is 39 days with each role attracting 93 applicants. The research by SmartRecruiters, the recruiting AI company, also reveals that despite receiving 93 applications per job post, only 2.2% of candidates are invited to interview, with just 0.6% receiving job offers.

In terms of the recruitment process, the data reveals that job applications in France, on average, are reviewed in 6 days, with interviews taking place 14 days after applications are received. Globally, companies using AI fill vacancies 26% faster than those not using it.

The research examined 89 million job applications across Australia, France, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Employers in France receive 28% more applications per role than the global average. According to the study, 92% of job offers are accepted, but only 4% of vacancies in France are filled through internal hires, which is significantly lower than the global average.

Rebecca Carr, CEO of SmartRecruiters, said: "The way that French businesses manage talent acquisition continues to evolve. There is increasing adoption of AI to streamline the process, making it more efficient and effective, ensuring that the candidate experience reflects the employer's values, while being compliant with employment legislation.

The data shows that French businesses are ahead of Australia, Germany, the United States, and the United Kingdom in terms of filling posts through referrals, which often offers a lower risk and cost-effective route of recruiting and talent management."

This study is part of SmartRecruiters' newly established annual hiring benchmark report, which will provide year-over-year insights into hiring trends, recruitment efficiency, and internal mobility across key global markets. SmartRecruiters analysed 12 months of aggregated, anonymised application data processed through its applicant tracking system from September 2023 through August 2024.

