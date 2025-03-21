New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Troy Kessler of Kessler Matura has been named on the Top 100 New York Metro Super Lawyers list for the fourth consecutive year.

The list itself is a prestigious recognition by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business. It highlights the top lawyers in the New York Metro area based on a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations.

Being named to this list is a significant honor, as it represents the top 5% of lawyers in the region. The list is part of the broader Super Lawyers program, which aims to spotlight attorneys who demonstrate excellence in their practice areas.

The fact that he made the list every year from 2021 to 2024 is a major personal accomplishment and a professional milestone for Mr. Kessler. He highlights that he takes great pride in the fact that beyond peer review, everyone featured on the list is validated by independent research where each candidate's professional record is thoroughly examined.

Kessler co-founded Kessler Matura P.C. in 2010, ultimately becoming one of the top New York Wrongful Termination Lawyers.

The law firm is focused on representing employees who have been the victims of discrimination, wrongful termination, harassment, retaliation, overtime, and minimum wage violations.

Mr. Kessler is a Chapter Editor, ABA's FLSA Midwinter Report, co-author of "Merging the Bench, Bar, and Law Schools: How a Student Scholars Program Achieves Professional Identity Through Scholarly Writing, Mentorship, and Presentation" and "Employers Should Reconsider Plans to Discharge Employees for Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine" in the N.Y. Law Journal.

He is also a frequent speaker at CLE events sponsored by the American Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association, Federal Bar Association, the NYU School of Law, and the Practicing Law Institute.

Mr. Kessler received his law degree from the Loyola University School of Law in Chicago, and his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin. He is a member of multiple associations, including the National Employment Lawyers Association the American Bar Association - Labor & Employment Section.

Kessler Matura is led by a team of six attorneys with decades of combined experience. The team vows to always work with their clients one-on-one.

"We understand the sensitivity of your legal issue and will provide a solution that fits your situation," the team stated.

"We have decades of experience in pursuing the rights of employees across New York and the United States. Whether you were wrongfully fired, suffered workplace discrimination or were not paid what you were due, we can hold your employer accountable. We only represent employees, never employers, so there's never a conflict of interest."

More info about Troy Kessler and Kessler Matura is available on the official website.

