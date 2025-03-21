Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce the opening of its 49th and 50th restaurant, featuring its third multi-branded location with Lettuce Love and Heal Wellness QSRs. Located at 1023 King Street West, Hamilton, Ontario, this new location welcomes customers starting today, with a grand opening celebration set for Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.



This multi-branded location is operated by a single franchisee. Lettuce Love Café ("Lettuce Love"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Happy Belly, serves delectable gluten-free meals, plant-based bowls, sandwiches, and wraps. Heal Wellness ("Heal") is a quick-serve restaurant ("QSR") offering fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies.

Lettuce Love

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/245523_e2fecd4914a99bca_001full.jpg

"This new location in Hamilton's Westdale neighborhood is our third location in Ontario featuring Lettuce Love and Heal in a shared retail space model. The 1st two locations featuring this multi-branded concept are in Burlington and Toronto. Situated on a pedestrian-friendly corner, this location features a welcoming layout that includes indoor seating and an outdoor patio-perfect for the summer season," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"Westdale is a hub of activity known for its unique shopping district, stellar restaurants and coffeeshops, cinemas, and is a go-to for nearby McMaster University students as well as locals and visitors alike. This new location expands both Heal's and Lettuce Love's customer reach in an area that is heavily populated and is demographically aligned to the brands, giving us opportunity for on-premise dining as well as off-premise delivery."

"This location represents the opening of our 3rd Lettuce Love and 19th Heal Wellness, marking a significant milestone in Happy Belly's growth as we now operate 50 restaurants in our franchised and corporate network. This milestone stands as a testament to Happy Belly's disciplined approach to organic and inorganic growth. We have built our brands on the foundation of our 3 P's-delivering a great product, working with great people, and establishing sustainable, scalable processes. This approach has been the driving force behind our success and is the reason we are so proud to reach this achievement today."

Heal Wellness

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/245523_e2fecd4914a99bca_002full.jpg

"Our multi-branded approach demonstrates how we can leverage our portfolio of brands to secure larger prime street-front real estate locations while ensuring occupancy costs remain reasonable for individual brands. We anticipate more multi-branded locations using a varying mix of our portfolio brands as we look to secure more premium street-front locations throughout Canada. iQ Foods and Heal are currently under construction at Shops of Don Mills set to open as a multi-branded space in Q2, 2025."



"We are experiencing significant interest from both franchisees and landlords nationwide across our brand portfolio. We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. Happy Belly now has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are working to expand this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."



We are just getting started.



About Lettuce Love Café

Lettuce Love was created solely with your health in mind for delivering delicious plant based and gluten-free meals, smoothies & treats. Ingredients and products used are sourced from sustainable, fair-trade, non-GMO sources, are local and organically farmed when available. We proudly prepare all our menu selections fresh, at the time they are ordered to provide the maximum nutritional benefits. Often surprising and seducing hard core carnivores with many of our vegan and gluten free dishes, Lettuce Love Cafe, offers a warm welcome to everyone.



About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Happy Belly Food Group

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/245523_e2fecd4914a99bca_003full.jpg

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245523

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.