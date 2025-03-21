The Alumni Association, N.C.E Bengal & Jadavpur University (Mumbai Branch): Jadavpur University Alumni Association, Mumbai to Host 16th National Conference on March 22, 2025

The conference titled 'India @2030: Energy, Economy, Employment' explores key issues affecting India's future development

LTIMindtree CEO Debashis Chatterjee to be the Chief Guest; ONGC Director of Production Pankaj Kumar to deliver Keynote Address

Speakers include Prominent Industry Leaders, Professors, Economists and Leading Practitioners

MUMBAI, India, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mumbai Chapter of The Alumni Association, N.C.E Bengal & Jadavpur University, one of India's oldest alumni associations, will hold its 16th National Conference titled 'India@ 2030: Energy, Economy, Employment'. This day-long symposium will bring together thought leaders from academia, business, and economics in India to discuss the key issues affecting India's progress and its aspirations to become a global force by the end of the decade.

LTIMindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee, an alumnus of Jadavpur University and one of India's leading IT leaders, will be the Chief Guest at the Conference. Oil and Gas Industry veteran Pankaj Kumar, Director of Production of ONGC, India's largest oil and gas company, will deliver the keynote address. The Conference will also feature three panels to address issues surrounding Energy, Economy, and Employment. These sessions will feature some of the best minds in India from academia, business, and economics.

This year's conference is expected to draw nearly 200 people, including alumni of Jadavpur University, academicians, policymakers, business executives, and alums of other top universities throughout the country.

Commenting on the 2025 National Conference, Dibyendu Chakraborty, Chairman of the Conference Committee, said, "India must generate employment opportunities, particularly for its youth, to fortify its economic base. Modern economic and production activities depend heavily on energy, with energy and economic growth intertwined in a complex way. As the economy expands, so does the demand for energy. This year's conference, titled 'India@2030: Energy, Economy, Employment', will explore these interconnections between energy, economic development, and employment."

A number of organisations from across the country and overseas have pledged to support the event as donors. The list includes ONGC Ltd., Nav Srijan Yuva Sansthan Barmer, Adani Welspun Exploration Limited, JSW Cement, JNK India, Deepak Nitrite, L&T Realty, Krishna Chemicals, Carlton Industrial Engineering, Saltech Technology, Aska Equipment, Lizmontagens India among others.

Rudranath Banerjee, President of Mumbai Alumni Association, thanked the donors for their support and said, "Our donors have been extremely generous, and we are grateful for their kind support. This will enable us to reach our goals of supporting various educational welfare programs for meritorious but needy students in Mumbai and at Jadavpur University, Kolkata. We offer a large number of scholarships and stipends to these students and engage in student assistance programs through the Jadavpur University Alumni Association Bombay Branch Trust. The Mumbai Alumni started this Trust in 1980. The Trust is primarily focused on promoting educational programs. Over the last couple of decades, we have disbursed more than Rs 70 lakhs for educational purposes to fulfil our commitment to advancing education through our Trust."

The Mumbai Branch of the Alumni Association of N.C.E Bengal and Jadavpur University was established in 1956 to provide an umbrella under which alumni could meet, interact, and socialise. In the years that followed, the objective was expanded to include knowledge sharing and charitable activities to benefit society as a whole. More than 350 active members in the Mumbai branch are connected to various core and knowledge-based industries, professional organisations, and Government agencies.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata is one of India's most prestigious public research institutions. It is renowned for its academic excellence, progressive ethos, and commitment to intellectual freedom. Established in 1955, the University traces its origins to the National Council of Education (NCE), which was founded in 1906 as part of India's Swadeshi movement to promote indigenous education. Over the decades, it has evolved into a globally recognised centre for higher learning, research, and innovation, consistently ranking among the country's top universities.

In 1921, former students of the university initiated a movement to establish the National Council of Education Alumni Association (NCE Alumni Association). When the university moved to its present campus in 1924, the NCE Alumni Association moved along with that. The Association celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021, marking an important milestone for its alumni around the globe.

