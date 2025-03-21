In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, analyses a new AI-driven weather model from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). Global weather models form the foundation of much of the available solar irradiance and power forecasting, and are typically sourced from publicly funded weather agencies, including the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF). In late February, the ECMWF added cloud and radiation outputs to their first operational AI-driven weather model, AIFS V1, offering a new kind of forecast for solar radiation forecasting. ...

