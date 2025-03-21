CFRA provides LGT's investment professionals with industry-leading global fundamental equity research through their MarketScope Advisor Platform and product shelf.

CFRA, a leading global provider of independent investment research today announced that they have been selected by LGT Private Banking, the international private bank owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, as their exclusive third-party provider of fundamental equity research which will be used to support advisers and RMs across Europe.

The partnership provides LGT research teams, portfolio managers, and investment advisors with real-time access to CFRA's industry-leading research and analytic tools to help their investment teams stay on top of changes in global markets, make well-informed investment decisions, and deliver added value to their international client base.

"After experiencing significant growth in our core business, we recognized the need to expand the research available to our internal teams to better support our growing global client base," said Lukas Frey, COO Deputy Head Investment Services Europe. "In our selection process we looked for a global research provider with a strong track record, broad coverage, and consistent reliability. CFRA met these criteria, and we are convinced that this partnership will enhance the support we provide to both our internal investment teams and our clients."

"We are thrilled to have been selected by LGT as their exclusive provider of global equity research," says Patricia Wilson, Chief Solutions Officer for CFRA. "This partnership is another important step in our continued focus on the Swiss market and demonstrates our commitment to strategic partners like LGT in the region."

LGT will offer their internal teams and clients white-labeled versions of CFRA's research reports in both German and English with the plan to incorporate CFRA research into their proprietary research in the future.

With decades of experience providing unbiased and actionable research, CFRA's equity research is trusted globally by more than 150,000 financial advisors and relationship managers through its industry-leading MarketScope Advisor platform and Research-as-a-Service model.

