Kam Facial Plastic Surgery: Facial Plastic Surgeon Explains How Facelift Incisions Are Strategically Placed to Minimize Visible Scars

Dr. Joanna Kam integrates advanced incision placement strategies in facelift procedures to optimize aesthetic outcomes and reduce scarring.

Dr. Joanna Kam, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, is committed to helping patients understand the many aspects of facelift surgery, including how incisions are placed to achieve the most discreet results possible. Dr. Kam outlines the strategies and techniques used in modern facelift procedures to reduce the visibility of scars and promote natural-looking outcomes. By clarifying the science and artistry behind incision placement, patients can feel more comfortable exploring facelift options that align with their personal goals.

Joanna Kam, MD

Holding expertise in otolaryngology-head & neck surgery, with additional training in facial plastic surgery, Dr. Kam is renowned for her prowess in aesthetic rejuvenation and facial reconstruction.

Understanding the Value of Strategic Incision Placement

The primary goal of any facelift is to rejuvenate the face by lifting and tightening areas that have been affected by aging, gravity, or lifestyle factors. The facelift often addresses sagging skin, creases, and descent of the facial fat pads, particularly around the jowls and jawline. However, many patients hesitate to pursue facelift surgery because they worry about post-surgical scars.

Strategic incision placement is one of the most effective techniques used by surgeons to conceal potential scars. Rather than placing incisions in highly visible areas, board-certified specialists like Dr. Kam focus on natural creases, hairlines, and behind-the-ear locations. By doing so, they can hide the scars in plain sight and blend them with the patient's natural facial creases and contours. This careful approach helps ensure that patients can enjoy the benefits of facial rejuvenation without feeling self-conscious about noticeable marks.

Facelift Overview

A facelift-also known as a rhytidectomy-is a surgical procedure designed to restore a youthful look to the face by lifting and repositioning soft tissues. During a traditional facelift, extra skin is removed, underlying structures are tightened, and the remaining skin is re-draped over newly shaped contours. From an aesthetic standpoint, the incisions should be inconspicuous after healing, allowing the final result to look natural and harmonious.

For more detailed insights on facelift procedures, patients can refer to Dr. Kam's informational resources by visiting the Facelift page on her website. This page covers topics ranging from candidacy and preparation to post-operative care and recovery timelines. Prospective patients can also browse before-and-after images to see the results of real facelifts performed by Dr. Kam. These photos can be found in the Facelift Before and After Gallery.

Concealing Facelift Incisions

Hairline Placement: A common technique involves placing incisions around the hairline, typically starting at the temples. This positioning allows the incision to follow the natural contours of the ear and continue behind it into the hair-bearing scalp, making it harder to spot. By using the existing shapes and shadows of the ear's anatomy and the hairline itself, these incisions blend seamlessly with the surrounding tissue.

Behind-the-Ear Approach: Even if a portion of the incision is placed in front of the ear, surgeons will often wrap the incision around the earlobe and behind the ear's natural crease. The skin around this area curves naturally, providing an ideal hiding place. For many patients, scarring in this region remains virtually invisible once fully healed, especially when combined with a discreet hairline incision.

Minimizing Tension: Excessive tension on the incision can lead to widened or raised scars. Paying special attention to tension distribution through deeper layers of the lift helps to ensure the incision heals as inconspicuously as possible. This balanced approach is part of the reason why consultation with a highly trained facial plastic surgeon is so crucial.

Scar Care and Revision Options

Even with meticulous incision planning and placement, some patients may find that their scars do not heal exactly as they had hoped. Various factors, such as genetics, skin type, and aftercare, can influence how incisions heal. To help address residual concerns, Dr. Kam's practice also offers Scar Revision procedures. These treatments can improve the appearance of scars by refining the tissue, modifying its shape, or repositioning it to blend more effortlessly with the surrounding skin.

Patient Education and Informed Decisions

Beyond a focus on discreet incisions, Dr. Kam educates patients on the comprehensive aspects of facelift surgery, from the pre-operative consultation to the final recovery phase. Each patient's journey begins with a thorough evaluation of their facial structure, skin quality, and desired outcome. Dr. Kam then develops a personalized surgical plan, recommending the best type of facelift-whether a traditional facelift, mini-facelift, or neck lift combination-to achieve the patient's goals while prioritizing minimal scarring. Through clear communication and personalized guidance, patients are encouraged to set realistic expectations and fully prepare for every step of their facelift journey.

Post-Operative Care Tips

The success of a facelift and the visibility of scars also depend heavily on post-operative care. While each patient receives personalized guidelines, common recommendations include:

Follow All Instructions: Adhering to post-surgical care instructions is vital. This includes cleaning incisions carefully, using prescribed ointments, and avoiding sun exposure to the area.

Attend Follow-Up Appointments: Regular follow-up visits allow the surgeon to monitor healing progress and address any concerns promptly.

Limit Strenuous Activity: Light movement is encouraged, but strenuous exercise or heavy lifting early in the recovery process can hinder the healing process.

Protect Incisions from Sun Exposure: UV rays may darken scar tissue. Applying sunscreen and wearing hats or scarves can help protect the incisions as they heal.

Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle: Proper nutrition, hydration, and avoiding smoking contribute to faster healing and promote optimal incision healing.

Why You Should Choose a Facial Plastic Surgery Specialist

With advancements in medical technology and surgical techniques, modern facelift procedures have become safer and more refined. Board-certified facial plastic surgeons must undergo extensive training, demonstrating proficiency in both otolaryngology (head and neck surgery) and facial plastic surgery. This in-depth education, along with a specialized focus on the face, enables experts like Dr. Kam to perform delicate procedures aimed at achieving balanced and natural-looking results.

Moreover, having a specialist who understands the intricacies of facial anatomy increases the likelihood of achieving minimal scarring. A detailed approach to incision placement, combined with a refined aesthetic sensibility, helps patients regain a youthful appearance without obvious or unsightly incision lines.

About Dr. Joanna Kam

Dr. Joanna Kam is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon practicing in Voorhees and Sewell, New Jersey. With a focus on aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries of the face, head, and neck, she has developed a reputation for patient-centered care. Dr. Kam is dedicated to empowering individuals with knowledge, supporting them throughout every step of their surgical journey, and helping them reach an outcome that aligns with their personal goals.

Patients seeking more information can explore Dr. Kam's background, her approach to patient care, and her portfolio of services at Kam Facial Plastic Surgery.

Location and Contact Information

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, Voorhees, NJ

1605 East Evesham Road, Suite 202

Voorhees Township, NJ 08043

Phone: 856-565-2903

Kam Facial Plastic Surgery, Sewell, NJ

570 Egg Harbor Road, Suite B2-B

Sewell, NJ 08080

Phone: 856-565-2903

Those interested in scheduling a consultation to learn more about facelift surgery and incision placement can use the online contact form or call the office directly. Dr. Kam and her team are committed to guiding patients through the process of selecting the most appropriate treatment to meet their unique needs.

Moving Forward with Confidence

By highlighting the importance of incision placement, Dr. Joanna Kam aims to dispel some of the common misconceptions surrounding facelift surgery. With innovative techniques that minimize scarring, patients can look forward to a naturally refreshed appearance and improved self-confidence. Educational resources, personalized consultations, and comprehensive post-operative care work together to ensure that individuals feel well-informed and reassured throughout their entire experience.

For further details on facelift procedures, scar revision, and more, visit Dr. Kam's website or contact the office through the Contact Page.

Contact Information

SOURCE: Kam Facial Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire