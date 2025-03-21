The "Europe, Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Study 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 27th annual Europe, Middle East, Africa POS Terminal Market Study report explores the trends, shipments, and forecasts of the EMEA POS terminal market climate for EPOS terminals in Germany, France, UK, Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Spain and other countries.

More than just numbers without explanation, this report goes deep into discussion of retailing in the countries and segments to reveal the forces that are shaping EPOS purchase decisions. We believe it is important for our customers to not only see numbers but understand the market behind the data so as to make more informed decisions for the future. The report includes country-by-country shipments, installed base, forecasts of Europe/Middle East/Africa POS Terminal Market and trends for the electronic point-of-sale terminal market in EMEA.

Additionally, the report covers emerging trends and influences that affected the market in 2024 and those that will help form market decisions in the future. It also includes forecasts for shipments through 2028.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, we discuss the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:

Food/Grocery

Drug Stores

Superstores/Warehouse Clubs

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Category Killers

Specialty Others

Convenience/Gas

Hospitality

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION

Introduction/Background and Objectives

Market Segment Definitions

POS Definitions Used

Country Details

1. TRENDS, DRIVERS BARRIERS

2. EMEA MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 POS Shipment History and Forecast

2.2 POS Installed Base History and Forecast

3. GERMANY

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipments History

3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. FRANCE

4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipments History

4.3 POS Installed Base History

5. UNITED KINGDOM (UK)

5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipments History

5.3 POS Installed Base History

6. ITALY

6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipments History

6.3 POS Installed Base History

7. BENELUX

7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipments History

7.3 POS Installed Base History

8. SCANDINAVIA

8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipments History

8.3 POS Installed Base History

9. SPAIN

9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipments History

9.3 POS Installed Base History

10. AUSTRIA/SWITZERLAND

10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipments History

10.3 POS Installed Base History

11. RUSSIA

11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Shipments History

11.3 POS Installed Base History

12. OTHER EMEA

12.1 Retail Overview

12.2 POS Shipments History

12.3 POS Installed Base History

13. SUMMARY TABLES

13.1 POS Historical Shipments from 2021-2023

13.2 POS Historical Installed Base from 2021-2023

14. FORECASTS

14.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2023-2028

14.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2023-2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzhzfm

