New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Stocks try for weekly gains

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 21st

American Water (NYSE:AWK) will open the U.S. Markets to celebrate World Water Day.

The S&P 500 is trying to end a four-week losing streak as trade begins early Friday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said economic uncertainty has risen something that NYSE-listed companies like Nike and FedEx have also noted.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647196/NYSE_March_21_2025_Market_Update.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--stocks-try-for-weekly-gains-302407997.html