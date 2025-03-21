Anzeige
Freitag, 21.03.2025
21.03.2025 14:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content advisory: Pre-Market update + Stocks try for weekly gains

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 21st

  • American Water (NYSE:AWK) will open the U.S. Markets to celebrate World Water Day.
  • The S&P 500 is trying to end a four-week losing streak as trade begins early Friday.
  • On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said economic uncertainty has risen something that NYSE-listed companies like Nike and FedEx have also noted.

NYSE Logo

