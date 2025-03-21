iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference March 25-26, 2025

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference will take place on March 25-26, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:30 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, March 26, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule - March 25, 2025 (All Times ET):
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:30am
Nexgel Inc
NASDAQ:NXGL
View Presentation
10:00am
Data Storage Corp
NASDAQ:DTST
View Presentation
10:30am
Callan JMB Inc
NASDAQ:CJMB
View Presentation
11:00am
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc
NASDAQ:INBS
View Presentation
11:30am
Birchtech Corp
TSX:BCHT, OTCQB:BCHT
View Presentation
12:00pm
Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
NASDAQ:PLX
View Presentation
12:30pm
Vox Royalty Corp
TSX:VOXR, NASDAQ:VOXR
View Presentation
1:00pm
DoubleDown Interactive
NASDAQ:DDI
View Presentation
1:30pm
Assertio Holdings Inc
NASDAQ:ASRT
View Presentation
2:00pm
Intellicheck Inc
NASDAQ:IDN
View Presentation
2:30pm
ACCESS Newswire Inc
NYSE American:ACCS
View Presentation
3:00pm
Algorhythm Holdings Inc
NASDAQ:RIME
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
