Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference March 25-26, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference will take place on March 25-26, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:30 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, March 26, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - March 25, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time

Company

Ticker

Webcast Link

9:30am

Nexgel Inc

NASDAQ:NXGL

View Presentation

10:00am

Data Storage Corp

NASDAQ:DTST

View Presentation

10:30am

Callan JMB Inc

NASDAQ:CJMB

View Presentation

11:00am

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc

NASDAQ:INBS

View Presentation

11:30am

Birchtech Corp

TSX:BCHT, OTCQB:BCHT

View Presentation

12:00pm

Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

NASDAQ:PLX

View Presentation

12:30pm

Vox Royalty Corp

TSX:VOXR, NASDAQ:VOXR

View Presentation

1:00pm

DoubleDown Interactive

NASDAQ:DDI

View Presentation

1:30pm

Assertio Holdings Inc

NASDAQ:ASRT

View Presentation

2:00pm

Intellicheck Inc

NASDAQ:IDN

View Presentation

2:30pm

ACCESS Newswire Inc

NYSE American:ACCS

View Presentation

3:00pm

Algorhythm Holdings Inc

NASDAQ:RIME

View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com

SOURCE: iAccess Alpha



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.