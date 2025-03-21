iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference March 25-26, 2025

iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Spring Investment Conference will take place on March 25-26, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.

The event begins on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:30 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, March 26, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.

How to Attend:

Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here

Conference Schedule - March 25, 2025 (All Times ET):

Time Company Ticker Webcast Link 9:30am Nexgel Inc NASDAQ:NXGL View Presentation 10:00am Data Storage Corp NASDAQ:DTST View Presentation 10:30am Callan JMB Inc NASDAQ:CJMB View Presentation 11:00am Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc NASDAQ:INBS View Presentation 11:30am Birchtech Corp TSX:BCHT, OTCQB:BCHT View Presentation 12:00pm Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc NASDAQ:PLX View Presentation 12:30pm Vox Royalty Corp TSX:VOXR, NASDAQ:VOXR View Presentation 1:00pm DoubleDown Interactive NASDAQ:DDI View Presentation 1:30pm Assertio Holdings Inc NASDAQ:ASRT View Presentation 2:00pm Intellicheck Inc NASDAQ:IDN View Presentation 2:30pm ACCESS Newswire Inc NYSE American:ACCS View Presentation 3:00pm Algorhythm Holdings Inc NASDAQ:RIME View Presentation

About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences

iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.

For more information, contact:

info@iaccessalpha.com

www.iaccessalpha.com

