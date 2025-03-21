The Daniel Group: CX Leaders Gather in Charleston to "Design and Deliver the Next Level Experience for Their Customers"

Industry experts and CX leaders explore digital transformation, communication strategies, and the future of customer engagement.

Industrial leaders, customer experience (CX) professionals, and business innovators met March 4 and 5, 2025, in Charleston, South Carolina, for The Daniel Group's CX Conference, an event dedicated to exploring cutting-edge strategies for enhancing customer interactions.

The conference's theme was "Design and Deliver the Next Level of CX. "It featured thought-provoking discussions, real-world case studies, and actionable insights to help businesses transform their approach to customer engagement.

Keynote Speakers Inspire Innovation in CX

The event was headlined by two distinguished keynote speakers who provided valuable perspectives on the future of customer experience transformation:

Kerri Powell, VP of Commercial Transformation at International, delivered a powerful presentation titled "The Power of Digitalization: Transforming the Customer Experience." She explored how emerging digital solutions, AI, and automation are revolutionizing the way businesses interact with customers, driving greater efficiency and deeper engagement.

Dr. Anna Kallschmidt, an Organizational Industrial Psychologist, presented "The Transition from Working-Class to Corporate Language." Her keynote examined how language shifts impact workplace dynamics and customer interactions, offering insights into bridging communication gaps to enhance employee and customer relationships.

CEO Perspective on CX Transformation

Lynn Daniel, Founder and CEO of The Daniel Group, emphasized the importance of staying ahead in the evolving CX landscape:

"Customer expectations are evolving faster than ever, and businesses that fail to innovate risk falling behind. This conference was about equipping CX leaders with the insights and tools they need to design experiences that truly set them apart. Hearing from experts like Kerri Powell and Dr. Anna Kallschmidt reinforces how digital transformation and communication strategies are shaping the future of customer engagement."

Engaging Sessions & Networking Opportunities

Beyond the keynotes, the conference featured interactive sessions, expert panels, and hands-on workshops designed to empower professionals to take their CX strategies to the next level. Attendees explored topics such as personalized customer engagement, data-driven decision-making, and the evolving role of AI in CX.

The event also provided ample networking opportunities, fostering meaningful conversations among industry peers and thought leaders. The collaborative atmosphere encouraged participants to exchange ideas and share best practices for delivering exceptional customer experiences in an increasingly digital and customer-centric world.

Looking Ahead

The Daniel Group is committed to advancing the field of customer experience and equipping businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

