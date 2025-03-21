RedChip Companies, Inc.: Knightscope and Alliance Entertainment Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

RedChip Companies will air interviews with Knightscope, Inc. (Nasdaq:KSCP) and Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp. (Nasdaq:AENT) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, March 22, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

In an exclusive interview, William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's mission to revolutionize public safety through autonomous security technology and artificial intelligence. As a first mover in the autonomous security sector, Knightscope has logged over 3 million hours of autonomous operations, securing long-term contracts with major corporations, hospitals, and government agencies. The company's diverse product lineup, including its Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) and Emergency Communication Devices (ECDs), addresses a $230 billion total addressable market. With the recent Authority to Operate (ATO) approval from the U.S. Federal Government and expanding deployments nationwide, Knightscope is positioned for scalable, high-margin growth. Investors will gain insight into how Knightscope's innovative technology, recurring revenue model, and ongoing new product development-such as the upcoming K7 Autonomous Security Robot-are planned to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman of Alliance Entertainment, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's position as the global leader in physical media distribution and a key player in the entertainment collectibles retail ecosystem. Generating approx. $1.1 billion in annual revenue, Alliance partners with nearly every major studio, music label, and video game publisher-including Disney, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros., Microsoft, and Nintendo-serving as the critical link between content creators and top retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. The company's extensive catalog of over 325,000 in-stock SKUs and its strategic focus on exclusive distribution agreements, which contributed more than $250 million in fiscal 2024 revenue, reinforce its market dominance. Alliance continues to drive growth through acquisitions, such as its December 2025 acquisition of Handmade by Robots, expanding its presence in the fast-growing collectibles market. Additionally, its recent exclusive home entertainment distribution agreement with Paramount Pictures further solidifies its leadership in physical media. Investors will learn how Alliance's capital-light, scalable model, combined with its focus on direct-to-consumer fulfillment and operational efficiencies, is fueling long-term profitability and shareholder value creation.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is transforming public safety with cutting-edge robotics and AI technologies. From autonomous security robots to advanced detection systems, Knightscope is committed to building safer communities where you live, work, study and visit. Our long-term ambition is bold but simple: to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in-stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys, and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

