Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Forstrong Global Asset Management Inc. ("Forstrong") announces today the final proceeds relating to the termination of the Forstrong Global Ex-North America Equity ETF (TSX: FINE) (the "ETF") previously announced on January 16th, 2025.

The units of the ETF were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 18th, 2025. The proceeds from the liquidation of the assets, less all liabilities and expenses incurred in connection with this termination (the "Termination Proceeds") are as follows:



Breakdown of Final NAV per Unit





Ticker Symbol Final NAV per Unit Income Capital Gain Capital

FINE $23.3578 $23.3578

Each unitholder will receive the Termination Proceeds on a pro rata basis as per the table above. No further action is required on the part of unitholders. The Termination Proceeds will be paid on or around March 21st,2025, to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Investors will then receive the amount to which they are entitled according to their brokerage firm's processing delay.

