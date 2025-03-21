Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Chicken Farmers of Canada (CFC) is encouraged by the recent statement from the Government of Canada, demonstrating a strong commitment to tackling the fraudulent importation of broiler meat mislabeled as spent fowl. The dedication to enhancing collaboration between industry and enforcement agencies marks a positive step toward protecting the integrity of Canada's chicken supply and safeguarding the livelihoods of Canadian chicken farmers.

Spent fowl refers to egg-laying hens that are processed for meat at the end of their production cycle. Unlike broiler chicken meat, imports of spent fowl are not subject to the same import controls, allowing unlimited quantities into Canada. As a result, this has given some importers the opportunity to fraudulently mislabel broiler meat as spent fowl in order to circumvent Canada's customs tariff.

Canadian chicken farmers have long advocated for decisive measures to address this issue, which has resulted in significant economic impacts. At its peak, fraudulent imports of spent fowl cost Canada 1,400 jobs, $105 million in economic contributions, $35 million in taxes, and at least $66 million in government revenues annually.

The Government of Canada has expressed its intention to collaborate with industry partners and enforcement agencies, including the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), to develop an action plan aimed at improving detection, enforcing compliance, and leveling the playing field.

CFC expects this commitment will lead to the implementation of DNA testing to distinguish between broiler meat and spent fowl meat-an essential step to stopping illegal imports. Research funded by Chicken Farmers of Canada, in collaboration with Trent University, has already developed a reliable DNA test to accurately differentiate between the two types of meat.

"Canadian chicken farmers appreciate the government's commitment to making spent fowl fraud a priority," said Tim Klompmaker, Chair of Chicken Farmers of Canada. "We are confident that the government's dedication to collaboration and decisive action will lead to the implementation of DNA testing as a means of enforcement. This will be a critical step forward in ensuring that our Canadian chicken sector can continue to thrive and compete fairly in the marketplace."

CFC is committed to working closely with government partners to support efforts in implementing solutions that reinforce fairness, trust, and accountability within the chicken sector and across Canada's food system.

