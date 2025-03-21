Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. proudly commemorates the first anniversary of its strategic partnership with Kingswood US, a premier New York-based investment bank overseeing US $15+ billion in retail wealth assets across a network of 400+ brokers.

A Year of Strategic Expansion and Market Impact

Since formalizing our partnership with Kingswood in March 2024, ArcStone has remained focused on serving public and private companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion, providing best-in-class financial advisory services and capital markets expertise.

This past year has been marked by key investments, strategic hires, and expanded global reach - empowering ArcStone to provide a comprehensive suite of financial solutions backed by a diverse and multi-faceted capital network.

Unlike many independent investment banks that rely on a single source of capital, ArcStone has built a robust ecosystem that includes Kingswood's retail brokerage network, an institutional desk, an accredited investor database, and deep-rooted relationships with global family offices. This broad access to capital enables ArcStone to deliver tailored financial solutions, from proprietary financing structures to non-traditional funding sources, ensuring optimal exposure and capital efficiency for clients.

Key Milestones and Achievements in the Past Year

ArcStone's commitment to innovation and excellence is reflected in a series of strategic accomplishments, including:

Inaugural ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Conference

ArcStone hosted a flagship investor conference attended by 430+ investors, 32 sponsors, and 35+ public and private companies. The event reinforced our commitment to facilitating capital connections in an evolving market environment.

Expansion into Israel and the Levant Market

The launch of ArcStone Israel, led by President Oded Orgil and Advisor Mark Goodman, significantly expanded our global footprint. This initiative strengthened our access to international capital and positioned ArcStone as a leading advisory partner for Israeli growth companies seeking North American market entry.

Strengthening Corporate Branding & IR Communications

ArcStone Branding, led by Kevin Wright, Peter Holmes, and Scott McIlroy, enhances our clients' investor relations, corporate branding, and capital markets visibility. This team provides tailored branding and equity strategies for both public and private companies.

Cross-Border M&A Advisory Leadership

ArcStone successfully advised Check-Cap Ltd's board of directors, an Israeli Nasdaq-listed biotech firm, on its cross-border merger with the acquirer, Nobul AI Corp., a Canadian prop-tech company-demonstrating our ability to execute complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions.

Capital Markets Advisory Success

Over the past year, ArcStone has expanded its capital markets advisory platform, strengthened its market presence, and delivered innovative financial solutions-cementing its reputation as a next-generation platform in investment banking. Our institutional and accredited investor network has grown substantially, surpassing 10,000 investors, while our strategic roadshows continue to drive investor engagement and capital formation. ArcStone's thought leadership, investor roadshows, and strategic advisory services have driven value for many clients, including Alt 5 Sigma and MiMedia, contributing to increased market awareness and share price performance.

Launch of ArcStone Ventures

In January 2025, ArcStone launched ArcStone Ventures, an incubator platform dedicated to investing in high-growth private companies and providing value-add services from fractional accounting and finance work to corporate development initiatives and IPO advisory services. Our current portfolio includes revenue-generating cybersecurity firms and proprietary nutraceutical companies, reflecting our focus on disruptive innovation.

PDAC 2025 Leadership

ArcStone and Kingswood co-hosted our second annual PDAC reception, welcoming over 250 attendees who enjoyed an afternoon of networking and collaboration, featuring InvestorNews as an official media sponsor. Our presence included a prominent media booth that partner InvestorNews led with 60+ CEO interviews, and 100+ investor meetings, reaffirming our commitment to the metals and mining sector.

Building the Investment Bank of the Future

"We are in the early stages of a decade-long strategy to redefine investment banking-leveraging diversified capital pools, integrated technology, and a client-first approach to create unmatched value," said Michael Astone, CEO of ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. "This past year has been foundational, and we remain committed to expanding our global reach, deepening investor relationships, and driving transformative growth for our clients."

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Through its partnership with Kingswood US, a network managing US $15 billion in assets and 400+ brokers, ArcStone provides unparalleled access to a global capital ecosystem.

With a sector-agnostic approach, an institutional-grade advisory platform, and a commitment to innovation, ArcStone is redefining how companies access capital, execute transactions, and scale in today's dynamic financial landscape.

