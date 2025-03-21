A global research team has developed a tandem solar cell with 30% transparency by combining perovskite and organic layers, achieving a record 12. 3% efficiency for transparent solar cells. An international research team has achieved a record efficiency for transparent solar cells. Researchers in the EU-funded CitySolar project, which includes nine partners from seven countries, developed a solar cell that generates electricity while allowing light to pass through. The device integrates perovskite and organic solar cells, enabling it to capture different parts of the light spectrum. "The tandem ...

