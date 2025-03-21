Segula Technologies has launched its Remora Stack product, a containerized isothermal air compression storage solution the company claims is 70% efficient. From ESS News French multinational Segula Technologies has unveiled the Remora Stack, a sustainable renewable energy storage solution for industry, residential eco-districts, shopping centers, power plants, and public infrastructure. The Remora Stack is a standard, 12 m-container installed system which its manufacturer says has a process efficiency of 70%. "The entire system has a useful life of at least 30 years, generates no polluting emissions ...

