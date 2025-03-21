Bioretec Ltd's Board of Directors has decided on a new option program for the CEO

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 21st of March 2025 at 3:00 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Bioretec Ltd has on 21st of March 2025 resolved, on the basis of the authorization granted by the company's Annual General Meeting on 21st of March 2025, to establish a new option program as an incentive scheme for Alan Donze, the CEO of the company (the "CEO").

There is a weighty financial reason for issuing option rights, as the option program is part of the incentive and commitment program of the CEO.

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 610,105 option rights to the CEO. Each of the option rights entitle to the subscription of one (1) share in the company.

The option rights are issued free of charge. Shares can be subscribed to on the basis of the option rights, as follows:

One third of the option rights given to the option right holder: The share subscription period begins on the 20th of May 2025;

The remaining two thirds of the option rights given to the option right holder: The share subscription period begins monthly in installments of 1/24th per month on the 20th day of each month in such a way that the share subscription period for the first 1/24th installment shall begin on the 20th of June 2025.

The subscription period for the shares to be subscribed based on the option rights shall end on 31 December 2030.

The subscription price for a share subscribed for with one option right is EUR 2.79, which is the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd maintained Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace from 20 December 2024 to 20 March 2025 increased by 10%, rounded downwards to nearest cent.

The subscription price payable for shares shall be recorded in the company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity. The amount of dividends and distribution of assets per share paid will be deducted from the share subscription price.

As a result of the subscription of shares based on the option rights, the number of shares in the company can increase by a maximum of 610,105 shares. The shares to be subscribed based on the option rights to be issued correspond to a maximum of 2.48 percent of all the company's shares and votes on the date of the resolution after the potential share subscription.

The theoretical market value of one option right is approximately EUR 1.1357 and the theoretical market value of all option rights combined is approximately EUR 692,896. The theoretical market value of an option right has been calculated using the Black & Scholes stock option pricing model with the following input factors: valuation date 20 March 2025, share price EUR 2.33, share subscription price EUR 2.79, risk free interest rate 2.51 %, time to maturity of option rights 5.79 years and volatility 55.65 %.

The terms and conditions of the option program are attached to this announcement.

Further enquiries

Kustaa Poutiainen, Chairperson of the Board, + 358 40 042 4506

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of biodegradable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

