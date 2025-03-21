Invest Hong Kong: Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit: World-Class speakers to shape future of global family offices

HONG KONG, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government announced today (March 20) the return of the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit (WGHK) on March 26 and its speaker lineup. Hong Kong has consistently maintained its leading position as a top global wealth management centre and a key hub for family offices worldwide. The third edition of the WGHK will showcase the city's role in empowering global wealth for good, fostering cross-cultural exchanges, and forging partnerships to drive growth, innovation and legacy building for generations to come.

Co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the third edition of the WGHK will once again bring influential family office principals from around the world to Hong Kong. Under the theme "Hong Kong of the World, for the World", the summit will forge new connections and leverage Hong Kong's distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the Mainland and being closely connected to the world to drive innovation, investment and sustainable growth.

Participants from Asia, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa will join Mainland and Hong Kong attendees at the event and exchange insights. Meaningful conversations on how wealth can drive progress, inspire creativity and create lasting impact around the three sub-themes, namely art and culture, philanthropy, and technology and artificial intelligence investments, will be featured. Anchoring the Wealth and Investment Mega Event Week as part of Hong Kong Super March, the WGHK 2025 is also an opportunity for global attendees to experience firsthand the energy, warmth and entrepreneurial spirit that define Hong Kong.

The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, said, "Building on the success of the previous two summits, this year's WGHK attracted attendees from an even wider spectrum, in terms of where they come from and the family offices they are representing. World-class speakers and decision-makers of family offices are going to gather here in Hong Kong to explore how the city's strategic advantages can shape a brighter future and build legacy. They are also going to feel for themselves the unparalleled opportunities that Hong Kong has to offer as a global family office hub for wealth stewardship driving sustainable growth and touching lives far beyond our city through our strong financial and legal infrastructure, global connectivity, and thriving professional and philanthropic ecosystem."

The Director-General of Investment Promotion at InvestHK, Ms Alpha Lau, said, "Hong Kong is a 'super-connector' and a 'super value-adder', renowned as an internationally connected financial powerhouse, a thriving business and innovation hub, and a beacon of arts and culture. Amplifying these advantages, the city is home to a dynamic family office ecosystem backed by top-tier professional talent and philanthropic matchmaking services, and supported by the dedicated efforts of our FamilyOfficeHK team. More than 2 700 single family offices choose Hong Kong as their base, leveraging our unique strengths to grow and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world."

This year's WGHK will be graced by a distinguished lineup of international speakers as follows:

Mr Luis Alvarado, Head of GAEA, World Economic Forum;

Mr Horst Bente, Founder of ADLEGACY;

Mr Robert Buchbauer, Vice Chairman, Swarovski International Holding;

Dr Adrian Cheng, Chairman of the Board, Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy;

Mr Steve Davis, Senior Advisor and Director, Gates Foundation;

Mr Simone Gibertoni, Chief Executive Officer of Clinique La Prairie;

Mr Gregg Lemkau, Co-Chief Executive Officer, BDT & MSD Partners;

Mr James Peng, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pony.ai;

Mr Pandu Patria Sjahrir, Chief Investment Officer, Danantara Indonesia;

Mr Joe Tsai, Co-founder and Chairman, Alibaba Group;

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of University of Oxford;

Ms Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group; and

Ms Yeyi Yun, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of MiniMax

The WGHK is the flagship event of Wealth and Investment Mega Event Week, a series of high-profile gatherings that highlight Hong Kong's strength as a financial powerhouse. The week also includes the Milken Institute Global Investors' Symposium on March 24, the HSBC Global Investment Summit from March 25 to 27, the inaugural Bloomberg Family Office Summit and a number of sustainability-themed events hosted by the World Economic Forum on March 27. Bringing together global family offices, investors, and entrepreneurs, the week seeks to inspire new opportunities and energise the future of wealth management and global investment.

For more information, please visit https://www.wghk.gov.hk/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wealth-for-good-in-hong-kong-summit-world-class-speakers-to-shape-future-of-global-family-offices-302408063.html