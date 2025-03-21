In Gold in Trust: In Gold We Trust Report Partners with MiningVisuals AB to Elevate Mining Industry Communication

Sound Money Capital AG, owner of the renowned In Gold We Trust report, has announced a strategic investment in MiningVisuals AB, acquiring a 25% stake with an option to further increase ownership. This investment is part of a broader partnership between the two companies.

This collaboration brings together the expertise of In Gold We Trust report (ingoldwetrust.report), a globally recognized authority on gold, silver and mining research with MiningVisuals (miningvisuals.com), a digital media company specializing in data-driven visual storytelling for the mining sector.

Together, MiningVisuals and the In Gold We Trust report are committed to making complex mining data more accessible and engaging, using data-driven visual storytelling to simplify an increasingly dynamic industry.

Helping the Mining Industry Stay Visible & Relevant

In today's fast-changing and highly competitive mining sector, clear and effective communication is crucial. Attracting investors, securing funding, and building stakeholder trust all depend on how well companies tell their story. Yet, breaking through in the digital landscape remains a challenge for the mining industry.

This partnership leverages the In Gold We Trust report's 19 years of experience, extensive data access, and deep industry expertise, combined with MiningVisuals' ability to transform complex information into clear, engaging content. Together, they are addressing the industry's communication challenges.

By leveraging innovative data visualization, digital storytelling, and broad distribution across key platforms, MiningVisuals and the In Gold We Trust report help mining companies stand out, engage investors more effectively, and position themselves as industry leaders.

A Strategic Alliance for Growth

The In Gold We Trust report, a globally recognized authority on gold markets, investment trends, and macroeconomic insights, has long been a trusted resource for investors and industry professionals. This investment in MiningVisuals reflects a shared commitment to making complex mining data more accessible and engaging for investors.

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward," said Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, at In Gold We Trust. "Clear and impactful communication is crucial for the mining sector. Together with MiningVisuals, we are uniquely positioned to deliver this effectively."

With this investment, MiningVisuals is set for further expansion, bringing cutting-edge visual communication solutions to more mining companies worldwide.

About the In Gold We Trust report

The In Gold We Trust (ingoldwetrust.report)reportis one of the most respected annual gold studies, offering a comprehensive analysis of the gold sector, covering key economic factors such as real interest rates, opportunity costs, debt, and monetary policy. Written by Ronald-Peter Stöferle for 19 years and co-authored by Mark Valek for the past 11 years, the In Gold We Trust report has become a global benchmark for insights into gold, silver, and mining stocks.

Published in German, English, Spanish, Chinese, and, for the first time this year, in Japanese, the report reaches a global audience of roughly 2 million people every year. In November 2023, publishing rights were transferred to Sound Money Capital AG, while co-branding with Incrementum remains in place.

Industry Partners

The In Gold We Trust report 2025, will be published on May 15, 2025 and is supported by a prestigious group of industry partners, including Agnico Eagle Mines, Barrick Gold, Sprott Asset Management, Austrian Mint and many other renowned companies from the industry.

About the Authors

Ronald-Peter Stöferle is a Managing Partner & Fund Manager at Incrementum AG and has been publishing the In Gold We Trust report since 2007. He is an internationally recognized expert and keynote-speaker. In addition to serving on the boards of Tudor Gold and Goldstorm Metals, he also acts as an advisor to VON GREYERZ and Monetary Metals.

Mark J. Valek is a Partner & Fund Manager at Incrementum AG, with expertise in inflation hedging strategies and alternative investments. Previously, he managed multimillion-euro portfolios at Raiffeisen Capital Management. He is also a co-founder of Philoro Edelmetalle GmbH and co-author of Austrian School for Investors as well as advisor to Monetary Metals.

About MiningVisuals

MiningVisuals (miningvisuals.com) is a fast-growing digital media company transforming how the mining industry communicates. By turning complex mining and metals data into clear, visually compelling content, MiningVisuals helps companies engage investors, stakeholders, and the broader public more effectively.

Since its launch in 2023, MiningVisuals has built one of the largest digital platforms in the sector, reaching millions of viewers with data-driven storytelling. The company's content spans key industry topics, including mining, metals, sustainability, and the energy transition.

MiningVisuals services include:

Data Visualization - Infographics, interactive charts, presentations, and videos that simplify complex mining data.

Content Creation - Data-driven articles, reports, and white papers designed to inform and engage investors.

Custom Solutions - Tailored visualizations and consulting services to help mining companies communicate their value effectively.

With industry expertise and innovative visuals, MiningVisuals helps companies communicate more effectively and stay relevant in a changing landscape.

"This is a big step forward for us, and we're truly excited to collaborate with the In Gold We Trust team," said David Pellmyr at MiningVisuals. "This partnership combines their deep industry knowledge and data access with our ability to turn complex data into engaging visual content. With sentiment in the mining sector improving, the timing is ideal, positioning us to help companies communicate more effectively as the industry gains greater attention."

Media Inquiries

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle

rps@ingoldwetrust.li

www.ingoldwetrust.report/en

X @IGWTreport

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ingoldwetrustEN

Linkedin: linkedin.com/showcase/ingoldwetrust-report

David Pellmyr

david.pellmyr@miningvisuals.com

https://www.miningvisuals.com/

X @MiningVisuals

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/miningvisuals

SOURCE: In Gold in Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire