Trane Technologies: Why Water Stewardship Is an Important Element in Sustainable Business Strategies

Water is essential to life-and business-and an important element in sustainability strategy.

This article is authored by Scott Tew, Vice President, Sustainability and Managing Director, Center for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability, Trane Technologies.

I recently read in a World Economic Forum report that while 80% of publicly-listed companies have a climate goal, only 5% have a nature goal. Nature-based impacts include things like land, trees and water.

To learn more about how water fits into the broader conversation about environmental sustainability, I was delighted to interview Emilio Tenuta, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ecolab, for Season 4 of our Healthy Spaces podcast. Our discussion illuminated how water and climate are inextricably linked - and how we must be considering both issues, collaboratively, as we turn bold ambition into decisive action and positive impact.

Water stewardship and sustainable business strategy

The first key point Emilio underscored was the irrefutable link between climate change and water scarcity: From severe water shortages to heat waves to water pollution, the impacts of climate change are increasingly expressed through our water systems. Already, nearly 3 billion people live in water-stressed areas, and one in ten people lacks access to clean water and sanitation. According to the World Resources Institute, the global water deficit is expected to reach 56% by 2030.

Water issues directly affect businesses, too-particularly those whose operations depend on water. In fact, Emilio shared, roughly 75% of the energy that flows through manufacturing processes is linked to water systems. To pump, treat, heat and cool water requires energy, and inefficient water usage leads to wasted resources and increased emissions.

Many of our company's sustainable solutions use water, such as water-sourced cooling systems, and we use water to manufacture these systems. We understand the importance of water to the natural ecosystems and communities in which we operate.

A robust climate strategy should include water stewardship. Companies must work to reduce their own water usage and help preserve local water ecosystems. That's why we've included water reduction targets in our 2030 Sustainability Commitments, with the goal of achieving net-positive water use in water-stressed areas by 2030. But as with all climate challenges, mitigating global water scarcity requires innovative leadership and ongoing collaboration.

Leading the charge in water conservation strategies

In our conversation, Emilio highlighted the work EcoLab is doing with the Water Resilience Coalition, a group of industry leaders committed to addressing water stress and promoting sustainable water practices across the globe. The coalition aims to achieve net-positive water impact by 2030. Water, explained Emilio, is hyper-local: What happens in one region-whether water scarcity, pollution or contamination-can have far-reaching effects on communities, ecosystems and supply chains. The UN Global Compact, which facilitates the Water Resilience Coalition, made a recent call to action for increased public-private partnerships in 100 priority basins around the world, which could result in water security for 3 billion people. "That is a big, big, big deal," he added, "and I think one that we need to really leverage the power of collaboration to solve."

Letting consumers drive progress

One of the ways Ecolab is working to raise awareness around water issues is through the Ecolab Watermark Study, a global survey launched in 2023. This study gathered insights from thousands of consumers, revealing some surprising findings about consumer attitudes toward water, climate change, and corporate responsibility.

Perhaps most importantly, the survey found that consumers ranked access to clean, available water as a higher priority than even addressing climate change and pollution. Consumers also expect companies, especially large corporations, to take concrete actions to reduce their water usage and support water stewardship initiatives. And, as with all ambitious targets, consumers want to see genuine, measurable actions-not just promises.

Going further together

Taking bold action on climate and water may seem daunting, but my conversation with Emilio left me feeling optimistic. Why? First, because we have innovative technology that can reduce our impact today. As Emilio quipped, "you don't have to go to the moon to solve the water and climate crises." Secondly, because companies, stakeholders and consumers understand the private sector has a pivotal role to play in addressing climate and water challenges. And finally, because more and more of us are recognizing that we can't do it alone. The more we work together-across industries, regions and sectors, whether through large coalitions or simple conversations-the faster we can build a more sustainable world.

To learn more about how your organization can contribute to sustainable business practices and drive meaningful change, listen to our full conversation with Emilio Tenuta in Season 4, Episode 8 of our Healthy Spaces Podcast. Join us in leading the charge for a sustainable future by integrating water stewardship and climate action into your business strategy.?

