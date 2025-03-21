This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Josef Kastner, the CEO of Austria-based Nexun. He says professional decisions must be based on ability, not gender. "Societal expectations influence leadership styles, but fairness is non-negotiable. Everyone deserves the same rights and opportunities," he states. The solar industry stands at a pivotal moment, yet gender parity remains elusive. More women must join the industry and aspire to leadership roles, while men in leadership should actively recruit and promote women. Bias, both conscious and unconscious, affects hiring and promotions. ...

