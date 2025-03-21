CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Notices Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production" in the United States

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") is pleased to notice President Trump's Presidential Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production in the United States."[i] The Executive Order directs government agencies to immediate action to facilitate domestic mineral production to the maximum extent possible. CoTec's U.S. based technology and asset portfolio targets supplying the United States with critical minerals and this Executive Order will potentially provide further support to CoTec's U.S. based interests.

In March 2025, CoTec and Mkango Resources Ltd. announced that HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA") will expand the upcoming detailed design phase of its U.S. permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing project to include three HPMS[ii] vessels (the "Project"). Furthermore, HyProMag USA will begin conceptual studies to evaluate further expansion to triple the capacity of the Project, versus that envisaged in the Feasibility Study, across the Project footprint of Fort Worth, Texas ("Texas Hub"), South Carolina, and Nevada as well as integrated U.S. development of long loop chemical processing, which is complementary to the HPMS short-loop process. HyProMag USA (60.3% direct and indirect ownership by CoTec) targets the recycling and production of permanent magnets and alloy Rare Earth alloy powder in the United States.

CoTec's interests in MagIron LLC ("MagIron") continue to progress. MagIron, located near Grand Rapids, Minnesota, is a U.S.-based private company, which acquired an iron ore project including the Plant 4 concentrator, which it intends to refurbish and bring back into production. MagIron continues to make significant progress on various de-risking workstreams including a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant resource estimate, pilot plant test work, and a feasibility study focused on optimizing the capital expenditure required to restart operations and the resultant operating costs. MagIron was established to becoming a key supplier of high quality, low carbon iron units, which will be critical for the future success the U.S. steel industry to support manufacturing in the United States.

CoTec's additional interests in technologies through sulphide copper leaching (Ceibo), ultra fines extraction (Salter), and cold pelletising targeting (Binding Solutions) all provide potential solutions for the accelerated development and supply of critical minerals in the United States - in keeping with the intent of the Executive Order.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented, "We are very pleased to notice the continued support by the White House for permanent magnets and critical minerals in the United States. CoTec believes these immediate measures by the U.S. government are critical for the development of a strong domestic mineral industry to secure U.S. independence and support the reshoring of manufacturing and job opportunities."

"CoTec is positioning itself as a key player in critical minerals supply chains in the United States and its allied countries with investments in rare earth permanent magnet recycling, copper, and green steel."

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX- V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. CoTec Holdings Corp. is a forward-thinking resource extraction company committed to revolutionizing the global metals and minerals industry through innovative, environmentally sustainable technologies and strategic asset acquisitions. With a mission to drive the sector toward a low-carbon future, CoTec employs a dual approach: investing in disruptive mineral extraction technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability while applying these technologies to undervalued mining assets to unlock their full potential. By focusing on recycling, waste mining, and scalable solutions, the Company accelerates the production of critical minerals, shortens development timelines, and reduces environmental impact. CoTec's strategic model delivers low capital requirements, rapid revenue generation, and high barriers to entry, positioning it as a leading mid-tier disruptor in the commodities sector.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to President Trump's Presidential Executive Order "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production in the United States" and any potential benefit to the Company that might be derived from the Executive Order as well as management's expectations with respect to other current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

[i] https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/

[ii] HPMS = Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire