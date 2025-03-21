LA's Next Unicorn: BuildOps Lands $127M Series C, Expanding the Largest Commercial Trade Contractor Platform in the Country

Meritech, BOND, and SE Ventures Invest in Platform Fueling Record ROI for Commercial Giants

BuildOps, the all-in-one platform exclusively built for modern commercial contractors, announced today that it has raised $127 million in Series C funding led by Meritech Capital Partners, propelling the company to unicorn status with a valuation of $1 billion.

The funding also includes new participation from BOND and SE Ventures, the venture capital firm backed by Schneider Electric and is joined by BuildOps' existing investors, including Fika Ventures, Next47, StepStone Group, and Titanium Ventures. BuildOps is also backed by notable investors 01A, Founders Fund, B Capital, MetaProp, 137 Ventures, and Liquid2. Partner at Meritech, Paul Madera, will join BuildOps' board, alongside other highly acclaimed members: former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, Fika Founder TX Zhuo, former Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols, and Next47 General Partner Matthew Cowan.

This investment further cements BuildOps as the largest and most influential commercial trade contractor platform in the country.

"We've spent years watching commercial contractors- the guys who keep our lights on and pipes flowing-get crushed by chaos they don't deserve," said Paul Madera, former fighter pilot and founding partner at Meritech Capital Partners. "BuildOps is the first enterprise software solution we've seen that actually gets it and fills an industry-wide need: a platform that doesn't just patch holes; it facilitates control and management of workflow from the shop floor to the job site. We're leading this round because these folks build our world, and BuildOps is hell-bent on making these businesses more efficient, effective and productive - this is a very large market that is wide open for BuildOps."

The latest funding accelerates BuildOps' deployment of cutting-edge AI technology, including predictive analytics that identifies maintenance needs before they become costly, AI-powered scheduling, and real-time project tracking. This next-gen tech doesn't just automate-it positions contractors to predict, plan, and profit in ways previously impossible.

Industry giants like J.H. Kelly, Haynes Mechanical, Baker Electric, Crete United, Modigent, Kelso, and Service Logic are leveraging BuildOps to achieve incredible efficiency gains, cut administrative overhead, speed invoicing, and maximize technician productivity.

J.H. Kelly, a leading multi-trade specialty contractor with over 1,200 employees across its construction and mechanical/electrical service groups, shared the impact of BuildOps on their operations: "BuildOps has revolutionized our operational efficiency. From real-time quoting and customer communication to billing and cash flow management, BuildOps has fundamentally changed how we do business," said Rob Harris, EVP of Business Development at J.H. Kelly. "Its predictive analytics enable real-time operations, allowing us to focus on growth while staying deeply connected with our customers. The platform's seamless integration has driven double-digit growth and significantly boosted profitability-truly a game-changer."

Service Logic, the largest privately held network of HVAC and mechanical services companies in the U.S. and Canada, achieved over $2 billion in revenue in 2024, with more than 100 locations nationwide. Jason Richardson, CEO of Service Logic, shared: "We are excited for the BuildOps team on their latest round of funding, which will allow them to continue fueling innovative developments of the platform. We look forward to seeing the additional functionalities and growing our partnership with BuildOps."

BuildOps serves contractors across the U.S. and Canada, providing a strategic advantage that drives real growth and profitability. As major industry players increasingly adopt the platform, BuildOps is becoming the definitive technology partner for commercial contracting businesses poised to lead their markets.

"I talk to contractors every day-HVAC pros, plumbers, electricians-and they're busting their backs keeping our world running, but the deck's stacked against them with staffing shortages, skyrocketing costs, and tech that is stuck in the Stone Age," said Alok Chanani, CEO of BuildOps. "It fires me up because they deserve better-tools that don't just keep up but actually let them run circles around the chaos. That's what we're building at BuildOps: a way for them to take charge, grow without breaking, and deliver like the heroes they are."

About BuildOps

BuildOps is the only all-in-one business platform built exclusively for commercial contractors. By combining project management, service, dispatching, invoicing, and AI-powered automation, BuildOps helps contractors work smarter, grow faster, and stay ahead of the competition.

To learn more about BuildOps and how we're driving innovation in the trades, visit https://buildops.com .

About Meritech

Meritech is one of the original venture growth investor firms and invests $20 - $100 million into rapidly growing technology companies across the US and internationally. Over the past 25 years, Meritech has managed over $6 Billion and invested in many of the most successful venture-backed companies of that period to include Braze, Coupa, Datadog, Facebook, Mulesoft, NetSuite, Salesforce, Snowflake, Roblox and Tableau. The Meritech investing and support philosophy is simple: we exist to help teams build market-leading companies in the technology markets that matter. We believe our companies should be center stage as enduring brands and entrepreneurs are the drivers of success. We do one thing: invest in the best late-stage tech companies in the universe. www.meritechcapital.com

