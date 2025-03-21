Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Control Valves Market to Reach $13.4 Billion by 2032--Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Control Valves Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Rotary Control Valves, Linear Control Valves), Actuation Type, Fluid Type (Liquid, Gas), Material, Size, End User (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment)-Global Forecast to 2032,' the control valves market is expected to reach $13.4 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2032.

Control valves are critical mechanical components designed to regulate the flow, pressure, temperature, or fluid levels (liquids, gases, or steam) within industrial systems. By adjusting flow through movable elements such as plugs, balls, or discs, these valves help maintain optimal process conditions.

The market for control valves is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand in the oil & gas sector and the rising adoption of automation technologies across manufacturing and processing industries. Additionally, the growing need for customized control valves tailored to industry-specific requirements and the expanding application of these valves in water and wastewater treatment present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key industry trends include the integration of IoT and smart technologies into control valve systems, as well as continuous advancements in materials and design, enhancing efficiency and performance.

Key Players:

Some of the major players operating the global control valves market are Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Siemens Corporation (Germany), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), IMI plc (U.K.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Bray International (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), Lapar Control Valve (Italy), Athena engineering S.R.L (Italy), KITZ Corporation (Japan), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.) among others.

The overall control valves market is segmented by product (rotary control valves (ball valves, butterfly valves, plug valves, and other rotary control valves), linear control valves (globe valves, gate valves, check valves, and other linear control valves)), by actuation type (electric actuator, pneumatic actuator, hydraulic actuator), by fluid type (liquid, gas, steam), by material (stainless steel, cast iron, cryogenic, alloy-based, other materials), by size (< 1 inch, 1 to 6 inch, > 6 inch), and by end user (oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, food & beverage, energy & power, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, automotive, electronics, and other end users). This study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.

Key Findings in the Control Valves Market Study:

Among the products studied in this report, in 2025, the rotary control valves segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall control valves market. Moreover, the rotary control valves segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rotary control valves, including ball valves and butterfly valves, regulate the flow of fluid by using rotational motion. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of cost-effective flow control solutions, growing demand from the oil & gas and water treatment sectors, high durability and versatility of rotary control valves, and advancements in smart valve technologies.

Among the actuation type studied in this report, in 2025, the pneumatic actuator segment is anticipated to dominate the overall control valves market. The segment's dominant position in the control valves market can be attributed to the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in linear motion control applications, extensive utilization in high-temperature processes due to their durability, and the rising adoption of pneumatic actuators to convert compressed air or gas into mechanical motion.

However, the electric actuator segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Electric actuators use electrical energy to automate valve operation, offering precise control and efficiency. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising adoption of energy-efficient automation solutions, increasing deployment of smart valves in Industry 4.0 setups, reduced maintenance requirements of electric actuators, and a growing focus on sustainability and clean energy initiatives.

Among the fluids studied in this report, in 2025, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the control valves market. However, the gas segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Control valves for gas applications manage the flow of gases in industries like oil & gas, chemical, and power generation. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for natural gas as a cleaner energy source, expansion of gas pipelines and distribution networks, growing adoption of compressed air systems in manufacturing, and increasing investments in gas storage and transportation infrastructure.

Among the material studied in this report, the stainless-steel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising use of stainless-steel valves in chemical and pharmaceutical industries, demand for hygienic and corrosion-resistant materials in food and beverage applications, increased focus on durability in extreme conditions, and growing preference for premium-quality materials in critical applications.

Among the size studied in this report, the 1 to 6 Inch segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Valves of this size are versatile and commonly used in medium-scale industrial and municipal applications. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the widespread use in water and wastewater treatment plants, growing deployment in midstream oil & gas infrastructure, and increasing demand in manufacturing facilities for process optimization.

Among the end users studied in this report, in 2025, the oil & gas segment is anticipated to dominate the overall control valves market. The segment's dominant position in the control valves market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of control valves in the oil & gas industry to manage flow rates and pressure and the increasing need for automation and process optimization in oil & gas operations.

However, the water & wastewater treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's rapid growth is driven by several factors, including the rising global demand for clean water, increased investments in wastewater recycling and treatment infrastructure, growing focus on water conservation and efficient resource utilization, and advancements in automated and smart water treatment solutions.

Among the geographies studied in this report, in 2025, North America is anticipated to dominate the global control valves market. However, the control valves market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by a mix of industrialization, infrastructure growth, and technological revolution. APAC, which counts among its own some of the world's highest-growing economies in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, has developed into a source of global industrial growth. This expansion is mainly seen in industries such as oil and gas, power generation, chemicals, water and wastewater treatment, and pharmaceuticals, all of which rely extensively on control valves to control processes and make them more efficient. Urbanization and economic growth have caused growing energy needs in the region, prompting substantial investment in power generation projects in thermal, nuclear, and renewable forms. Control valves are the backbone of these projects, regulating the flow of water, steam, and gases to provide the best performance and safety.

The growth of the petrochemical and oil and gas industries in APAC region is one of the major drivers of the control valves market. The region is a dominant player in the oil and gas industry worldwide, with current and future projects in refining, exploration, and distribution. Control valves are indispensable for the process control of these industries, providing safe and efficient operations. In addition, the APAC region's presence of domestic manufacturers and international players such as Emerson, Siemens, Honeywell, and Schlumberger is promoting competition and innovation. Local and foreign firms' strategic collaborations are speeding up the implementation of sophisticated control valve technologies, boosting market growth even further.

