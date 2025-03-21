Leidos Enhances UK Mod Supply Chain With Secure Cloud Migration

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has successfully transitioned its secure, centralised supply chain management program in use by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) to the Amazon Web Services cloud, representing a significant milestone in modernising the MOD's digital infrastructure.

Leidos' Support Chain Integration Platform (SCIP) is designed to provide the MOD with secure transparency in its supply chain and gives users a comprehensive understanding of what material they have, where it is, and who requested it, with the goal of achieving increased efficiency and lower costs.

The transition from on-site infrastructure to a robust cloud solution aims to enhance the MOD's operational flexibility, threat detection and sustainability credentials, whilst simultaneously supporting the MOD's mission and digital transformation strategy. The shift will also help enable faster development cycles, allowing MOD teams to implement, test, and deploy new capabilities faster.

By transitioning to the cloud, SCIP aligns with the U.K. Government's Cloud First policy and strategic direction and is expected to better serve the MOD's mission and the U.K. Armed Forces.

"Leidos' SCIP transition to the cloud marks a significant step forward in enhancing the agility and security of the MOD," said Simon Hutchings, vice president for logistics and mission support at Leidos UK & Europe. "We look forward to leveraging the now accessible data in supporting the MOD and U.K. Defence in their digital transformation to support innovative, secure, and effective solutions that are designed to counter the global challenges and threats posed by contested logistics."

Vice Admiral Andy Kyte, chief of Defence Logistics and Support at MOD said: "The successful transition of SCIP to the MOD Cloud is a key milestone in Defence's digital modernisation journey. Working in close collaboration with our industry partners, this project has led the field in the migration of supply chain data and services to the MOD cloud. This evolution will enhance our capability and unlock significant opportunities to enhance cybersecurity, improve supply chain visibility, and increase the use of AI to meet the changing demands on our armed forces."

