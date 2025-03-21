Entergy Corporation: Entergy Launches $100,000 Power Your Future Scholarship To Support Technology Students at HBCUs

Entergy is proud to announce the launch of its Power Your Future Scholarship program, designed to support current college undergraduates pursuing eligible technology majors who plan to further their education at designated select Historically Black Colleges or Universities or minority-serving institutions within Entergy's service area. Selected recipients will receive a $5,000 award, with up to 20 scholarships available from Entergy shareholder funds.

Administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest manager of scholarships and educational support programs, the Power Your Future Scholarship is part of Entergy's broader initiative, The Power of Prosperity. This initiative is designed to provide students and their families with free access to financial resources that foster the success of HBCU students and promote generational wealth.

As part of this commitment, Entergy has pledged $20 million over 10 years to elevate and empower HBCUs and their students across its service area in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. These funds will support enhanced education, career readiness and workforce development programs at HBCUs.

"Entergy is thrilled to offer the Power Your Future Scholarship as a means to empower the next generation of technology leaders," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "By supporting students in their pursuit of higher education at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions, we are investing in an innovative future for our communities."

Interested students must submit their applications by the April 9th deadline. The application process includes submitting required materials as specified by Scholarship America.

For more information about the Power Your Future Scholarship, including application details and eligibility requirements, visit here.

