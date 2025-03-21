Banff Sunshine Village Extends its Lift Hours for Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Riding!

Viva la Sushine! Ski Season is still going strong at Canada's highest ski and snowboard resort, Banff Sunshine Village . With a ski and snowboard season that stretches from early November to late May, Banff Sunshine is renowned for Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Riding. With the arrival of spring, Banff Sunshine Village extends its chairlift times to 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm for Jackrabbit to allow guests to enjoy an extra couple of spring time runs.

"Spring is the best time to ski Sunshine," exclaims Kendra Scurfield, VP brand and communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "Our resort really comes to life in the spring. Spring at Sunshine is about fun in the snow and sun. Traditionally, March and April are our snowiest months. To help our guest make the most of their spring ski day, we have extended our lift times to allow skiers and snowboarders to enjoy the longer hours of sunshine at Sunshine."

In true March fashion, the month has been Banff Sunshine's snowiest of the season so far, with 91cm (over 2 feet) of Canada's Best Snow accumulating in the first half of the month. This year, the iconic Canadian Rocky Mountain resort, located just 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport is wide open daily for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025. Skiers and snowboarders of Banff Sunshine Village save with a Sunshine Spring Pass. An Adult Spring Pass skis off in just 4 visits, offering pass holders access to the resorts entire spring events line.

Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Riding at Banff Sunshine is all about fun in the Sunshine and family-friendly weekend events. Starting in April, the Untracked Concert Series presented by Coors Light takes over the Mad Trappers Beer Garden every Saturday & Sunday with live music from local DJs and artists for ultimate spring après vibes in the heart of the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

"I'll say it again, spring at Banff Sunshine is the BEST time to enjoy our mountain resort! As the days get longer and warmer, we welcome skiers and snowboarders of all levels to our Rocky Mountain resort. For those new to snow sports, spring is a great time to sign up for a lesson with the Sunshine Ski and Snowboard School," said Scurfield.

With longer ski days and a longer ski season, it's easy to ski why Spring Shines at Banff Sunshine. The resort urges riders to make the most of the spring ski and snowboard season with a Banff Sunshine Village 2025 Spring Season Pass. Adult Spring Passes are $660 + GST .

About Banff Sunshine Village : Located 7,200 feet above sea level (2,133 meters), high on the continental divide in the Canadian Rockies, you'll find Banff Sunshine Village. The world-class mountain resort offers skiers and snowboarders over 3,580 acres of skiable terrain across three mountains. The resort is home to Banff National Park's only ski-in, ski-out hotel, Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Voted Ski Magazine's Best Canadian Resort for 2024, Banff Sunshine Village is famous for being home to Canada's Best Snow, Canada's hottest lifts, and Canada's longest non-glacial ski and snowboard season. Guests of the resort marvel at the immersive mountain scenery and family-friendly atmosphere. The Banff resort is now open daily until May 19, 2025, for the 2024/25 ski and snowboard season.

