Edward F. Cohn's 22-Year Commitment to Justice Earns National Recognition From USA Today

Veteran attorney Edward F. Cohn has been recognized by USA Today as one of the top attorneys of 2025. This prestigious national recognition highlights Cohn's remarkable 22-year career dedicated to criminal defense and his unwavering commitment to representing clients in cases others might overlook.

In its comprehensive profile of elite legal professionals, USA Today praised Cohn's dedication, noting his guiding principle that "every client deserves an attorney who will fight for them." The publication specifically highlighted his expertise in handling complicated cases and his fierce commitment to advocacy.

"This recognition from USA Today validates what I've always believed - justice isn't just about high-profile cases, but about standing up for every client who needs a voice," said Cohn. "I'm honored to be included among the nation's top legal professionals."

A Career Built on Excellence and Integrity

Licensed in three states - Arizona, Massachusetts, and Michigan - Cohn has built his primary practice in Tucson, where he has established himself as a formidable presence in courtrooms throughout the region. His legal acumen spans a wide range of practice areas, including criminal defense, protective orders, and constitutional law matters.

Cohn holds the prestigious AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, a distinction previously awarded to fewer than 10% of attorneys nationwide. This peer-reviewed accolade represents the highest level of professional excellence in both legal ability and ethical standards.

His client-focused approach has earned him the AVVO Client Choice Award in both 2020 and 2024, recognizing attorneys who consistently receive outstanding client feedback. Additionally, Cohn has achieved Platinum Client Champion status from Lawyers.com, further cementing his reputation for exceptional client service.

"In my practice, I've always focused on cases that make a genuine difference in people's lives," Cohn remarked. "Whether defending against serious criminal charges or protecting someone from harassment through wrongful restraining orders, I approach each case with the same level of dedication and thoroughness."

Exceptional Educational Foundation

Cohn's commitment to legal excellence is reflected in his impressive educational credentials. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School and enhanced his expertise with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) from Boston University School of Law.

His academic achievements extend beyond traditional legal education. Cohn also earned a prestigious certificate in comprehensive negotiation from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, equipping him with advanced dispute resolution skills that have proven invaluable in his practice.

Community Service Beyond the Courtroom

USA Today's profile particularly emphasized Cohn's dedication to community service, noting his volunteer work at Boston nursing homes and his role as a licensed foster parent in Arizona with his wife Andrea.

"The law is about more than courtroom victories," Cohn explained. "It's about making a difference in people's lives, both professionally and personally."

His community involvement includes serving as a guardian ad litem, protecting the interests of elderly and intellectually challenged individuals. Cohn has also worked as an ombudsman for Jewish Family & Children's Services, advocating for seniors in nursing homes - a testament to his commitment to protecting vulnerable populations both inside and outside the courtroom.

Together with his wife, Cohn has provided respite care for foster children in Pima County, offering temporary relief for foster families while creating a safe, nurturing environment for children in need.

A Track Record of Taking on Challenging Cases

Throughout his career, Cohn has built a reputation for securing results in cases that other attorneys might consider too difficult or complex. His practice encompasses a wide range of criminal defense matters, from misdemeanors to serious felonies, always approaching each case with the same level of dedication.

"What sets Edward apart is his willingness to take on the most complicated aspects of cases," noted the USA Today feature. "His commitment to excellence has earned him top accolades in his field." As a member of the Pima County Bar Association, Cohn actively participates in the legal community, staying at the forefront of developments in criminal law and constitutional issues.

Looking Forward

As Cohn continues to grow his practice, he remains dedicated to his core mission of representing clients with vigor and integrity. His recognition by USA Today serves not as a culmination but as a milestone in a career defined by passionate advocacy and unwavering principles.

"This recognition reinforces my commitment to continue fighting for justice and standing up for those who need it most," said Cohn. "After 22 years, I'm as passionate about this work as I was on day one."

The complete USA Today feature on Edward F. Cohn can be accessed at USA Today Top Attorneys of 2025 feature . Those interested in learning more about his practice can visit www.cohnjustice.com .

About Edward F. Cohn

Edward F. Cohn is a criminal defense attorney based in Tucson, Arizona, with 22+ years of legal experience across three states. His practice focuses on criminal defense, protective orders, and constitutional law matters. An AV Preeminent-rated attorney, Cohn has built a reputation for handling complex cases with both expertise and compassion. His community involvement includes volunteering as a guardian ad litem, serving as an ombudsman for Jewish Family & Children's Services, and providing foster care services in Pima County.

