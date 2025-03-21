Chimerix, Inc.: Chimerix Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results

New Drug Application (NDA) for Dordaviprone as Treatment for Recurrent H3 K27M-Mutant Diffuse Glioma Under Review with Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Action Date of August 18, 2025

Acquisition of Chimerix by Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Jazz) Expected to Close in Second Quarter of 2025

DURHAM, N.C., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.

"The recent FDA acceptance of the dordaviprone NDA marks an important milestone for Chimerix and offers renewed hope for patients diagnosed with this life-threatening cancer," said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Chimerix. "Our mission to bring dordaviprone to patients globally is greatly enhanced by the pending acquisition of Chimerix by Jazz. We continue to prepare to bring dordaviprone to patients in need as quickly as possible."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Chimerix's balance sheet at December 31, 2024 included $140.1 million of capital available to fund operations, no outstanding debt, and approximately 92.2 million outstanding shares of common stock.

Chimerix reported a net loss of $23.0 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses increased to $17.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses increased to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was mainly due to increased spending on commercial launch preparations.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Chimerix reported a net loss of $88.4 million, or $0.99 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net loss of $82.1 million, or $0.93 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Research and development expenses increased to $74.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $68.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

General and administrative expenses decreased to $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $24.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Transaction with Jazz

On March 5, 2025, Chimerix and Jazz announced that the companies have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Jazz has agreed to acquire Chimerix for $8.55 per share in cash, for a total consideration of approximately $935 million. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Chimerix's voting common stock and other conditions.

In light of the pending acquisition by Jazz, Chimerix will not hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. The Company's most advanced clinical-stage development program, dordaviprone, is in development for H3 K27M-mutant glioma. The Company is conducting Phase 1 dose escalation studies of ONC206 to evaluate safety and PK data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include those relating to, among other things: Jazz's proposed acquisition of Chimerix, the anticipated occurrence, manner and timing of the proposed tender offer, the closing of the proposed acquisition and the prospective benefits of the proposed acquisition; the initial potential PDUFA timing; and other statements that are not historical facts. Among the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are: uncertainties as to the timing of the tender offer; uncertainties as to how many of Chimerix's stockholders will tender their stock in the offer; the possibility that competing offers will be made; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay, or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of the transaction (or only grant approval subject to adverse conditions or limitations); the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of regulatory approvals or actions, if any; the possibility that the transaction does not close; the risk that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; the effects of the transaction on relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, other business partners or governmental entities; significant transaction costs; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; effectively launching and commercializing products and product candidates such as dordaviprone, if approved; the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to dordaviprone; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that Chimerix's NDA for dordaviprone seeking accelerated approval for treatment of H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma in adult and pediatric patients with progressive disease following prior therapy may not be approved by FDA in a timely manner or at all; the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients, including with respect to current and planned future clinical trials of dordaviprone; global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions; and additional risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CHIMERIX, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,049 $ 27,661 Short-term investments, available-for-sale 100,594 155,174 Accounts receivable 57 4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,251 6,271 Total current assets 135,951 189,110 Long-term investments 8,475 21,657 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 417 224 Operating lease right-of-use assets 951 1,482 Other long-term assets 214 301 Total assets $ 146,008 $ 212,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,938 $ 2,851 Accrued liabilities 19,933 15,592 Total current liabilities 23,871 18,443 Line of credit commitment fee - 125 Lease-related obligations 458 1,177 Total liabilities 24,329 19,745 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024 and 2023; 92,209,175 and 88,929,300 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 92 89 Additional paid-in capital 1,005,475 988,457 Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net 23 7 Accumulated deficit (883,911 ) (795,524 ) Total stockholders' equity 121,679 193,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 146,008 $ 212,774