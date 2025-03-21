Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Grows Service Network in Australia, Adding Line Maintenance Station in Perth, With Plans to Expand into Sydney

New Line Maintenance Station (LMS) location in Perth, and planned LMS in Sydney, builds on Bombardier's existing customer service footprint in Asia-Pacific

Customers will receive quick and efficient light scheduled and unscheduled maintenance including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support if required

Technicians offer certified support for all Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft

MONTRÉAL, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce it has added a new Line Maintenance Station (LMS) in Perth, Australia, further complementing its customer service footprint in the region and expanding its network of certified aircraft technicians. The company is also planning to open a second Line Maintenance Station in Sydney, Australia, later this year.*

The new Perth Line Maintenance Station brings Bombardier's worldwide LMS presence to 10, providing customers with light scheduled, unscheduled maintenance, including Aircraft on Ground (AOG) maintenance support. Bombardier Mobile Response Trucks are also operational in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. The technical engineers supporting the new location in Perth are certified for all Learjet, Challenger series and Global series aircraft.

"The addition of the Perth Line Maintenance Station is an integral part of our overall mission to enhance OEM support for our customers in Australia," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aftermarket Services & Strategy, Bombardier. "We are delighted to be offering our customers expanded support, more resources and increased flexibility closer to their base of operations."

The introduction of the new LMS in Perth builds on the opening of the Melbourne Service Centre in September 2022, providing customers with more maintenance options close to home. The Service Centre features close to 50,000 sq. ft. of hangar and ramp space. Enhanced service capability at the site includes the capacity to accommodate three Global 7500 aircraft.

The company's Services and Support business has also developed extensive personnel and supply chain networks across the world, including in Australia, that can support the maintenance of all aircraft models. Bombardier works closely with its teams to ensure it maintains sufficient stock of high-demand consumables. With distribution hubs strategically located in Chicago, Frankfurt, Singapore, and Hong Kong, teams can ensure global reliability and access to spare parts. Bombardier also holds a large inventory of parts at its Melbourne Service Centre for locally based customers.

The addition of the new LMS builds on Bombardier's commitment to the Australian market and adds to the company's existing network of 10 service centres, and 50 Mobile Response and Unscheduled Maintenance Team units around the globe.

To promote its expanding presence in the region, members of the Bombardier Defense team and Bombardier Customer Services and Support will attend the Avalon Airshow in Melbourne, Australia, from March 25-30, 2025.

*The opening of the Sydney Line Maintenance Station is subject to regulatory approval.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global, and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

