Sow Good Inc.: Sow Good Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

IRVING, Texas, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. (Nasdaq: SOWG) ("Sow Good" or "the Company"), a trailblazer in the freeze-dried dried candy and treat industry, is reporting financial and operating results for fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024.

"2024 was a pivotal year for Sow Good," said CEO Claudia Goldfarb. "Building an entirely new category from the ground up presents its fair share of challenges, and as with many entrepreneurial, innovation-driven companies, we faced the inevitable growing pains of introducing a truly unique offering to the market.

"Among the most pressing challenges we encountered were product integrity issues, particularly around melting, and intensifying competitive pressures. We've responded to the first by enhancing our packaging to improve product resilience, and by implementing temperature-controlled shipping where needed to ensure quality. As competition grew, particularly with major global candy companies entering the freeze-dried candy space, we adapted by expanding our retail footprint, opening new doors, and reinforcing our presence in key markets. At the same time, we remain focused on innovation, continuously evolving our product portfolio to keep it fresh, exciting, and aligned with consumer demand.

"At our core, Sow Good is a company of innovators and food production experts, and we are leveraging that expertise to diversify into adjacent categories with strong growth potential, such as jerky and yogurt melts, which are set to launch in the second half of this year. As we begin to see sales recover, our strategic priorities are clear: drive candy distribution, optimize manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and launch new product lines that resonate with consumers. These efforts are integral to our long-term strategy, and we are confident that they will position us to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.4 million compared to $9.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was largely due to increased competitive pressure and the spillover effect from product shipment pauses in the third quarter of 2024 due to quality concerns amid extreme summer heat, as well as increased promotional activity and customer allowances.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of ($1.2) million compared to gross profit of $3.4 million in the previous year's quarter. Gross margin was (88)% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 36% in the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to an approximate $1.7 million inventory reserve expense taken during the quarter as well as higher costs related to the company's new facility and the impact of lower sales. Excluding this reserve, gross profit was $0.4 million representing a gross margin of roughly 31.8%.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in share compensation expense related to the amortization of performance options granted in December 2023, and other operating expense increase related to the Company's rapid growth.

GAAP net loss for the quarter of 2024 was $4.2 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. The decline reflects the lower level of gross profit and higher operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the fourth quarter was $(2.8) million compared to income of $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest comparable GAAP metric, net income, please see the tables below.

Year to Date 2024 Highlights

Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $32.0 million compared to $16.1 million in 2023. The increase primarily reflects the Company's transition to selling freeze dried candy in the first quarter of 2023, the growing market for freeze dried candy and its expanded production capacity after adding three new freeze driers in 2024 and addition of new retail customers.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased significantly to $13.0 million compared to $3.3 million in 2023. Gross margin was 41% compared to 20% in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $14.5 million compared to $4.5 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the strong revenue growth.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $3.7 million, or $(0.40) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.1 million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and reconciled herein) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $4.1 million compared to $0.1 million in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were $3.7 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million at December 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Sow Good will conduct a conference call today at 12:00 P.M. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

About Sow Good Inc.

Sow Good Inc. is a trailblazing U.S.-based freeze dried candy and snack manufacturer dedicated to providing consumers with innovative and explosively flavorful freeze dried treats. Sow Good has harnessed the power of our proprietary freeze-drying technology and product-specialized manufacturing facility to transform traditional candy into a novel and exciting everyday confectionaries subcategory that we call freeze dried candy. Sow Good is dedicated to building a company that creates good experiences for our customers and growth for our investors and employees through our core pillars: (i) innovation; (ii) scalability; (iii) manufacturing excellence; (iv) meaningful employment opportunities; and (v) food quality standards.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains "non-GAAP financial measures" that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA has been presented in this prospectus as a supplemental measure of financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before depreciation, interest expense, net and income tax benefit, adjusted to eliminate non-cash intangible asset impairment, goodwill impairment, inventory write-down and stock-based compensation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss. Adjusted EBITDA is not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, in evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

We present this non-GAAP measure because we believe it assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone provide.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA rather than net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense as it has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring non-cash expense for our business;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization expense and, although this is a non-cash expense, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest on our debt which affects the cash available to us;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the monies earned from our investments since it does not reflect our core operations;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect change in fair value of financial instruments since it does not reflect our core operations and is a non-cash expense;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect income tax expense that affects cash available to us; and

the expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results.

In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including, among others, statements regarding the offering, expected growth, and future capital expenditures, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may" or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements about: (a) our ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive industry in which we operate; (b) our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; (c) our ability to successfully implement our growth strategies related to launching new products; (d) the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing programs; (e) our ability to manage current operations and to manage future growth effectively; (f) our future operating performance; (g) our ability to attract new customers or retain existing customers; (h) our ability to protect and maintain our intellectual property; (i) the government regulations to which we are subject; (j) our ability to maintain adequate liquidity to meet our financial obligations; (k) failure to obtain sufficient sales and distributions for our freeze dried product offerings; (l) the potential for supply chain disruption and delay; (m) the potential for transportation, labor, and raw material cost increases; and (n) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and we undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

SOW GOOD INC.

BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,723,440 $ 2,410,037 Accounts receivable, net 460,147 2,578,259 Inventory, net 20,313,315 4,123,246 Prepaid inventory 55,796 563,131 Prepaid expenses 523,442 703,966 Total current assets 25,076,140 10,378,639 Property and equipment, net 11,802,420 6,701,483 Security deposit 1,357,956 346,616 Right-of-use asset 16,459,215 4,061,820 Total assets $ 54,695,731 $ 21,488,558 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,368,006 $ 853,535 Accrued interest - 860,693 Accrued expenses 976,153 648,947 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,599,102 550,941 Current maturities of notes payable, related parties, net of $304,500 and $431,854 of debt discounts at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 2,195,500 2,543,146 Current maturities of notes payable, net of $13,470 and $86,062 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 225,780 313,938 Total current liabilities 7,364,541 5,771,200 Operating lease liabilities 15,193,129 3,671,729 Notes payable, related parties, net of $0 and $1,448,858 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively - 4,171,142 Notes payable, net of $0 and $135,962 of debt discounts as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 150,000 594,038 Total liabilities 22,707,670 14,208,109 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,300,624 and 6,029,371 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 11,300 6,029 Additional paid-in capital 94,418,972 66,014,415 Accumulated deficit (62,442,211 ) (58,739,995 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,988,061 7,280,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 54,695,731 $ 21,488,558

SOW GOOD INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,383,985 $ 9,522,445 $ 31,992,511 $ 16,070,924 Cost of goods sold 2,601,529 6,116,530 19,017,498 12,795,754 Gross profit (1,217,544 ) 3,405,915 12,975,013 3,275,170 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses: Salaries and benefits 1,374,959 863,943 7,824,030 2,314,047 Professional services 305,927 283,767 1,589,287 688,023 Other general and administrative expenses 1,206,990 430,509 5,086,342 1,389,726 Total general and administrative expenses 2,887,876 1,578,219 14,499,659 4,391,796 Depreciation and amortization 8,584 9,420 31,644 104,058 Total operating expenses 2,896,460 1,587,639 14,531,303 4,495,854 Net operating loss (4,114,004 ) 1,818,276 (1,556,290 ) (1,220,684 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 95,156 - 138,795 - Interest expense (221,212 ) (490,260 ) (1,464,640 ) (1,839,749 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - (696,502 ) - Total other expense (126,056 ) (490,260 ) (2,022,347 ) (1,839,749 ) Loss before income tax (4,240,060 ) 1,328,016 (3,578,637 ) (3,060,433 ) Provision for income tax 72,024 - (123,579 ) - Net loss $ (4,168,036 ) $ 1,328,016 $ (3,702,216 ) $ (3,060,433 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,373,729 5,123,735 9,238,233 5,168,339 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.59 )

SOW GOOD INC.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, September 30, 2024 10,245,388 $ 10,245 $ 91,086,537 (58,274,175 ) $ 32,822,607 Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs - - - - - Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs 1,042,862 1,043 2,190,171 - 2,191,214 Common stock issued in private placement offering - - - - - Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement 12,374 12 25,354 - 25,366 Common stock issued to directors for services - - - - - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants - - - - - Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - - - - Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 1,116,910 - 1,116,910 Common stock warrants granted to underwriters pursuant to equity issuance - Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 - - - (4,168,036 ) (4,168,036 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 11,300,624 $ 11,300 $ 94,418,972 (62,442,211 ) $ 31,988,061

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, September 30, 2023 4,868,083 $ 4,868 $ 59,117,367 $ (60,068,009 ) $ (945,774 ) Common stock issued in private placement offering 1,161,288 1,161 6,444,687 - 6,445,848 Common stock issued to directors for services - - 125,209 - 125,209 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - 29,296 - 29,296 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 297,856 - 297,856 Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing - - - - - Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing - - - - - Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 - - - 1,328,014 1,328,014 Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449 Common stock issued in public offering, net of offering costs 1,380,000 1,380 11,973,596 - 11,974,976 Common stock issued in at-the-market offering, net of offering costs 1,042,862 1,043 2,190,170 - 2,191,213 Common stock issued in private placement offering 515,597 516 3,737,484 - 3,738,000 Common stock issued to pursuant to stock purchase agreement 12,374 12 25,354 - 25,366 Common stock issued to directors for services 31,211 32 295,616 - 295,648 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants 2,289,209 2,288 5,670,680 - 5,672,968 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - 86,892 - 86,892 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 4,424,765 - 4,424,765 Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 - - - (3,702,216 ) (3,702,216 ) Balance, December 31, 2024 11,300,624 $ 11,300 $ 94,418,972 $ (62,442,211 ) $ 31,988,061

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 4,847,384 $ 4,847 $ 58,485,602 $ (55,679,562 ) $ 2,810,887 Common stock issued in private placement offering 1,161,288 1,161 6,444,687 - 6,445,848 Common stock issued to directors for services 20,699 21 125,209 - 125,230 Common stock warrants granted to related party note holders pursuant to debt financing - - 197,198 - 197,198 Common stock warrants granted to note holders pursuant to debt financing - - 50,682 - 50,682 Common stock options granted to directors and advisors for services - - 111,151 - 111,151 Common stock options granted to officers and employees for services - - 599,886 - 599,886 Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 - - - (3,060,433 ) (3,060,433 ) Balance, December 31, 2023 6,029,371 $ 6,029 $ 66,014,415 $ (58,739,995 ) $ 7,280,449

SOW GOOD INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (3,702,216 ) $ (3,060,433 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debts expense 187,363 - Depreciation and amortization 826,939 459,345 Non-cash amortization of right-of-use asset and liability 1,172,166 68,477 Inventory valuation and obsolescence adjustments 1,657,264 1,398,888 Common stock issued to directors for services 295,648 125,230 Amortization of stock options 4,511,657 711,037 Amortization of stock warrants issued as a debt discount 1,088,264 1,173,986 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 696,502 - Decrease (increase) in current assets: Accounts receivable 1,930,749 (2,387,237 ) Prepaid expenses 180,524 (425,472 ) Inventory (17,339,998 ) (4,112,386 ) Security deposits (1,011,340 ) (322,616 ) Increase (decrease) in current liabilities: Accounts payable 514,471 400,929 Accrued interest (761,943 ) 634,118 Accrued expenses 327,205 490,494 Net cash used in operating activities (9,426,745 ) (4,845,640 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (3,269,332 ) (2,266,635 ) Cash paid for construction in progress (2,658,544 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (5,927,876 ) (2,266,635 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from common stock offerings, net of offering costs of $1,110,013 17,929,554 6,445,848 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants and options 373,857 - Proceeds received from notes payable, related parties - 2,400,000 Proceeds received from notes payable - 400,000 Repayments of borrowings (1,635,387 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 16,668,024 9,245,848 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,313,403 2,133,573 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,410,037 276,464 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 3,723,440 $ 2,410,037 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Interest paid $ 667,293 $ 30,017 Interest received $ 43,639 - Income taxes paid $ 130,000 - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash exercise of warrants $ 5,299,113 - Repayment of interest $ 98,750 - Repayments of borrowings $ (5,200,363 ) - Reclassification of construction in progress to property and equipment $ 3,269,332 $ 965,208 Value of debt discounts attributable to warrants $ - $ 247,880