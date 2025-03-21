atNorth Leaders Recognized for Excellence in Digital Infrastructure

The business's Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer and Chief Development Officer have both been acknowledged for their contributions to the data center industry.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced that two of their senior executives have received prestigious industry recognition for their contributions to the digital infrastructure sector.

Fredrik Jansson, Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer at atNorth, has been shortlisted for the EMEA Digital Infrastructure Leader award at the Tech Capital Awards. This category honors visionaries who have played a key role in advancing digital infrastructure across the EMEA region.

Additionally, Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir, Chief Development Officer at atNorth, has been included in DataCentre Magazine's "Top 100 Women in Data Centres 2025," a ranking that celebrates the most influential and innovative women shaping the global data center industry.

"These prestigious acknowledgments underscore the exceptional leadership and expertise within atNorth," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO at atNorth. "Anna Kristín's inclusion in the Top 100 Women in Data Centers list highlights her impact on driving innovation in data center development, while Fredrik's shortlisting for the Tech Capital Awards reflects his strategic contributions to the industry. We are incredibly proud to see their achievements acknowledged on such a global stage."

atNorth's continued recognition by industry awarding bodies is testament to its commitment to challenge the status quo in the data center industry. Recent acknowledgements include the Information Technology Award of The Icelandic Computer Society (Ský) 2025, for its support of Iceland's information technology industry, the 'Top Energy Efficient HPC Achievements' award at the HPCwire Reader's Choice Awards, the 'Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year' prize at the Tech Capital Awards, the 'Colocation Provider of the Year' award at the Electrical Review & Data Centre Review Excellence Awards .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

