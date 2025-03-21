The Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, March 27, 2025

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for building infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and batteries, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 27, 2025, to provide an update on fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28a5a489aebc43a4b77ac0cbe3b41553) Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4cj58x4a)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > ' Events and Presentations ', approximately two hours after the event.

