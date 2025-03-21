Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C20W | ISIN: CA87261Y1060 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.03.25
17:07 Uhr
1,810 US-Dollar
+0,040
+2,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TMC THE METALS COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2025 16:46 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Metals Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Corporate Update Conference Call for Thursday, March 27, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMC the metals company Inc. (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or the "Company"), an explorer of the world's largest undeveloped resource of critical metals for building infrastructure, power generation, transmission, and batteries, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, March 27, 2025, to provide an update on fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and recent corporate developments.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call Details

Date:Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI28a5a489aebc43a4b77ac0cbe3b41553)
Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4cj58x4a)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company
The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact critical metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for building infrastructure, power generations, transmission and batteries with net positive impacts compared to conventional production routes and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals we supply to help create a metals commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to two polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the Republic of Nauru and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co.

Contacts
Media | media@metals.co
Investors | investors@metals.co


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.