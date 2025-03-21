Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
21.03.2025 16:53 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JEFFERIES INTERNATIONAL Ltd: Stabilisation Notice

Finanznachrichten News

21st March 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

CCF Holding S.A.S

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 19th February 2025, Jefferies GmbH (contact: Tom MacHale; telephone: +44 20 7548 4561) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) [as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018]) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities:

Issuer:CCF Holding S.A.S
Guarantor (if any):n/a
Aggregate notional amount:EUR 250,000,000
Description:5.000% May-35 non-call Feb-30 (10.25NC5.25) Tier 2 Notes
Offer price:99.47

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Manager:Jefferies GmbH

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90562-7202b.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
