Tremco Construction Products Group: HercuWall Has Been Acquired by Tremco CPG Inc.

Tremco CPG Inc., a global leader in comprehensive building solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HercuWall®, an innovative panelized insulated wall system, from Tempe, Arizona-based HercuTech, Inc. This acquisition aligns with Tremco CPG's mission to deliver cutting-edge, sustainable and efficient construction solutions to the industry.

HercuWall is a certified prefabricated wall system that integrates structure, insulation and a weather-resistant barrier in a single product. Designed for residential and multi-family, build-to-rent and commercial construction, HercuWall offers unparalleled benefits, including its superior strength, energy efficiency and faster construction timelines compared to traditional wood framing. Its lightweight, patented design reduces labor requirements and overall construction costs while delivering three times the durability. Now that it is part of Tremco CPG, HercuWall will soon be the iconic Tremco green.

"We are thrilled to welcome HercuWall into the Tremco CPG family of solutions. HercuWall's groundbreaking technology and commitment to sustainable construction perfectly align with our vision of providing superior building envelope systems that protect, enhance and sustain the built environment. This acquisition further solidifies our leadership in delivering a range of exterior wall solutions that already includes Nudura® insulated concrete forms and Modulite® EIFS, MCM and ACM panels," says Scottie Stinson, President of Tremco Commercial Sealants and Waterproofing.

For decades, Tremco CPG has pioneered innovations in the building enclosure space, offering a full range of exterior cladding, continuous insulation, waterproofing and structural systems. Adding HercuWall to Tremco CPG's portfolio enhances its ability to create fully integrated, high-performance building systems for architects, developers, contractors, and property managers.

By combining Tremco CPG's industry expertise and extensive distribution network with HercuWall's game-changing technology, the acquisition underscores a shared commitment to building stronger, greener and more efficient structures. "Together, we are poised to set new benchmarks for safety, performance and sustainability in construction," Stinson says.

About Tremco Construction Products Group

Tremco Construction Products Group, part of RPM International Inc., brings together industry-leading building solutions manufacturers to deliver comprehensive, integrated construction systems. With expertise spanning insulated foundations, roofing, waterproofing, and more, Tremco CPG ensures long-lasting performance for commercial, industrial and residential projects worldwide.

