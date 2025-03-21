Feed the Children Celebrates World Water Day

Nonprofit works with global partners to expand access to clean water

While many enjoy easy access to clean water, more than 2 billion people worldwide still lack safe drinking water. This World Water Day, Feed the Children highlights the importance of water access, and the role clean water plays in helping children and their families thrive. The organization understands that delivering impactful programs that address the root cause of water insecurity while promoting clean water and safe health and hygiene practices requires collaboration. Feed the Children celebrates its partnerships that make a difference for communities experiencing water insecurity around the world.

Expanding Access to Clean Water

Across El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Uganda, Feed the Children integrates Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives into its programs to protect children and families from waterborne diseases.

In Africa, where water is often scarce, Feed the Children drilled and repaired over 45 boreholes in Kenya and Malawi last year, tapping into deep groundwater sources with solar-powered pumps to provide sustainable water solutions.

Through its continued partnership with Procter & Gamble, Feed the Children distributed over 4 million water purification packets in 2024, providing clean drinking water to more than 18,500 households.

"We are incredibly grateful for the on-going support of Procter & Gamble as we continue serving communities in Malawi as humanitarian aid is reduced," said Bre Jefferson, President, International at Feed the Children. "Partnerships with the corporate sector are increasingly critical as we aim to scale our impact as the global need urgently rises."

Water Relief in the United States

Domestically, Feed the Children partners with Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, to provide families with emergency water affected by natural and man-made disasters. In the last 16 years, they have distributed over 155 million pounds of essential supplies, including more than 10 million bottles of water to support communities impacted by crises such as the California wildfires, Hurricane Ian, and the East Palestine, Ohio, disaster.

While Feed the Children's work to support communities around the world continues, it cannot be done alone.

"Water scarcity is an urgent global challenge that requires collective action," said Emily Callahan, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "Through our international programs and domestic relief efforts, we are providing children and families with the vital resources they need to build stronger, healthier futures."

The organization encourages everyone to come together and join their global initiative to provide access to clean water and resources today. Supporters can donate at feedthechildren.org and help address this growing global crisis while making a difference in communities around the world.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.?Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org .

###

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Frey - 405-945-4064

Kelly.Frey@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire