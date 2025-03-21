The Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology IWU will showcase a new hydrogen microgrid platform at the end of March. The researchers say it could help to serve hospitals, remote rural areas and war-torn regions. The Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology IWU plans to showcase its hydrogen microgrid platform, HyGrid, at the upcoming Hannover Messe trade show. Fraunhofer researchers said hydrogen microgrids are emerging as a viable option for decentralized energy supply in Germany. They noted that hydrogen storage can hold large amounts of energy for ...

