GivEnergy Joins Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance (TEIA) to Address Growing Demand for Secure Energy Interoperability

GivEnergy, a leading provider of battery storage solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Intertrust to deploy secure, interoperable battery systems globally. As part of the partnership, the company joined the Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance (TEIA) to advance this open-standards initiative.

"As distributed energy resources become increasingly essential for our energy future, the need for secure connectivity and interoperability has never been more urgent," said Jason Osler, CEO of GivEnergy. "By joining TEIA and partnering with Intertrust, we're committing to an open, secure ecosystem that will benefit not just our customers, but the entire industry."

The partnership delivers three key innovations to the distributed energy market:

Enhanced grid services. The partnership enables virtual power plants (VPPs), flexibility energy providers and distributed energy management systems (DERMs) to seamlessly integrate secure battery systems, significantly improving operational efficiency, security and grid management capabilities.

Intertrust Connect integration. GivEnergy and Intertrust will provide TEIA-compliant secure, interoperable batteries to customers, enabling secure communication with other TEIA-compliant energy assets regardless of manufacturer using the Intertrust Connect secure TEIA system.

Advancing Interoperability via the TEIA standard. GivEnergy's participation in TEIA adds valuable expertise to the advancement of the TEIA specifications, adding real world technical expertise from 13 years of deployments around the world.

"We're delighted to partner with GivEnergy to field TEIA-compatible solutions through Intertrust Connect," said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust CEO. "Our collaboration delivers secure interoperability for distributed energy resources while adhering to the industry standards that TEIA represents."

Founded in early 2024 by E.ON, GS Energy, JERA, Origin Energy and Intertrust, TEIA provides a common secure trust model for digital energy services. TEIA specifications allow digital energy systems to securely access and control Internet connected devices from different OEMs using a common security model, solving the problem of managing multiple proprietary OEM security systems. TEIA complements standards like Mercury, providing a security layer that allows interoperability.

"Security is critical to power companies and OEMs fielding AI/IoT driven digital energy systems such as VPPs," said Cameron Briggs, TEIA's chairman. "We welcome them to the initiative and look forward to collaborating closely with them as we advance the standard."

About GivEnergy

GivEnergy, the UK's leading energy storage brand, designs and distributes innovative battery systems for residential and commercial use. Our ecosystem integrates inverters, EV chargers, and energy management software, enabling customers to store renewable energy, cut bills by 85%, and reduce emissions. Recognized with awards like the EUPD Top Brand PV Awards and National Sustainability Awards, GivEnergy combines advanced engineering and sustainability. We prioritize data security with UK-based GDPR compliance. Through GivEducation, our non-profit, we inspire STEM leaders, empowering communities to adopt greener lifestyles. We focus on creating a sustainable, fossil-free future, one home at a time.

About Intertrust

Intertrust, a pioneer and innovator in the field of trusted distributed computing, creates solutions to persistently protect IoT services and data assets-in transit, in use, and at rest. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Intertrust develops and licenses its technologies for IoT, AI, and Web3. Its digital rights management (DRM) technology continues to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry and paves the way for today's video and music streaming services and Web3 marketplaces. For more information, visit us at intertrust.com, or follow us on X or LinkedIn

About TEIA

TEIA, the Trusted Energy Interoperability Alliance, is a global organization that develops open standards to ensure digital security and interoperability in the energy industry. Founded by E.ON SE, GS Energy, Intertrust, JERA and Origin, TEIA's trust model enables a more decarbonized energy future through the broad adoption of trusted digital energy applications. TEIA is open to participation from all companies and organizations active in the digital energy ecosystem. Find further information at https://www.trusted-energy.org/.

