Simplilearn Wins Big at the 2025 Stevie Awards, Bags Gold for Sales and Customer Service

PLANO, Texas, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn , a global leader in digital upskilling, has been honored with the 2025 Gold Stevie Award in the Sales and Customer Service category. This marks Simplilearn's eighth recognition in the prestigious Stevie Awards series, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and learner engagement and setting industry benchmarks in EdTech excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The 2025 competition attracted over two thousand nominations from organizations worldwide in more than 90 categories. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals on seven specialized judging committees. This accolade underscores Simplilearn's comprehensive approach to customer service, which has benefited over eight million professionals across 150 countries in upskilling and reskilling for the digital age.

Additionally, Simplilearn's collaboration with esteemed universities and industry partners such as IBM, Microsoft, AWS, and Google, and renowned educational institutions such as UMass Amherst, Purdue University, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kanpur enables learners to get the best of both academia and industry.

Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Simplilearn, said, "This award is very special to us as it highlights Simplilearn's dedication to delivering outstanding learner experience and always keeping the customer at the center of all our planning and actions as a team. In the last 2 years, our teams #1 goal has been to pursue 0 DSAT - essentially aspiring to ensure that every one of our thousands of active learners has a great experience. This award motivates us to continue working in this direction and surpassing our own benchmarks in delivering learner outcomes."

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated, "The outstanding scores awarded to this year's Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments."

In addition to this year's Stevie Award, Simplilearn boasts an impressive array of recent achievements, including a customer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 4.7/5 across all customer touchpoints.

