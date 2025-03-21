HyIron says it has produced the first green hydrogen molecules at its Namibian facility, while Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has secured AUD 814 million ($512 million) for its Murchison Green Hydrogen project in Western Australia. HyIron said it has produced the first green hydrogen molecules at its facility in Namibia, where construction began in April 2024. It said the 12 MW electrolyzer, the largest of its kind in Southern Africa, is operating within a smart microgrid and gradually ramping up to full capacity, which will enable zero-emissions iron production. HyIron is also discussing ...

