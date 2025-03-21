China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says that the country added 39. 47 GW of new solar capacity in January and February, taking total installed PV capacity to 930 GW. China's NEA said that the country added 39. 47 GW of new solar capacity between January and February, a 7. 49% year-on-year increase. By the end of February, the nation's total power generation capacity reached 3. 4 TW, up 14. 5% from a year earlier. Solar capacity grew 42. 9% year on year to 930 GW, while wind power expanded 17. 6% to 530 GW. Investment in power generation projects by major utilities totaled CNY 75. ...

