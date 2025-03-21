Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document and terms for holding the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on April 29, 2025

Paris, March 21, 2025

Press release

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document and terms for holding the Combined General Meeting of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE on April 29, 2025

The 2024 Universal Registration Documentof Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE was filed today with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes the 2024 annual financial report, which comprises in particular:

the report of the Supervisory Board on the Corporate Governance,

the sustainability report,

the Statutory Auditors' reports and the report on the certification of sustainability information,

the description of the share buy-back programme.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and is available on the Company's website www.urw.com (under Investors/General Meetings).

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE will be held at Palais des Congrès de Paris (2, place de la Porte Maillot, salle Bordeaux - 75017 Paris, France) on Tuesday April 29, 2025, at 10:30 am (Paris time).

The formal notice to shareholders(under Investors/General Meetings).

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Meriem Delfi

+33 7 63 45 59 77

investor.relations@urw.com

Juliette Aulagnon

+33 6 15 74 20 43

investor.relations@urw.com

Imane Rafiky

+33 6 10 95 86 88

investor.relations@urw.com

Media Relations

UK/Global:

Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk

+44 7387 108 998

cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:

Etienne Dubanchet - PLEAD

+33 6 62 70 09 43

Etienne.Dubanchet@plead.fr

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 67 shopping centres in 11 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3.5 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Its xi €50 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2024).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places plan, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com

