Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - MINERALRITETM Corporation (OTC Pink: RITE) (the "Company" or "RITE"), has succeeded in obtaining approval of its application with the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") to remove the decade-old Cease Trade Order which was placed against the Company back in 2013.

More than a decade ago, the Alberta Securities Commission entered an order against RITE based on issues which centered around the fact that the Company had allegedly been managed from the province and had not filed certain financial disclosures with the province even though the Company had properly filed them with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

During the month of September of 2024, CEO Burgauer filed an Application for Revocation of the Cease Trade Order ("CTO") with the Alberta Securities Commission. After months of submissions and negotiations, the ASC agreed to lift its CTO thereby allowing Albertans and Canadians to once again trade in RITE stock.

RITE was, at one time in its history, headquartered in Calgary. As such, CEO Burgauer felt that the CTO disenfranchised part of the Company's shareholder base and felt that this injustice needed to be righted. To do so, he filed the application to have the CTO revoked.

CEO Burgauer reiterated, "Now that the CTO has been lifted by the ASC, the only two items that remain on my original tick list are the Case that I filed with FINRA to get them to acknowledge the F Reorganization merger-redomicile that occurred in April 2021, and the lifting of the Eligible for Unsolicited Quotes Only flag on the stock - both of which are in process. Completing both of these items will allow me to fully concentrate my efforts on ringing the Company's cash register!"

Further information on the lifting of the CTO can be found on the Investor Relations page of RITE's website (www.mineral-rite.com/IR), OTCMarkets.com, and on the Alberta Securities Commission's website as well.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No public offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245597

SOURCE: MineralRite Corporation