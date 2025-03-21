Hygreen Energy-Led Consortium Selected for New Electrolyzer Factory in Chile

The Electrolyzer Plant Proposal Scored #1 in the Corfo's Competitive Evaluation Process

Hygreen Energy, a global electrolyzer manufacturer and hydrogen technology developer, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Corfo, Chile's economic development agency, to be awarded financing to establish a state-of-the-art electrolyzer production facility in the country. The project was selected as one of only three proposals in a highly competitive bidding process, earning by far the highest score among all submissions. This milestone further underscores Hygreen Energy's leadership in the global clean energy sector, and is another step towards the company's strategy to grow its manufacturing footprint worldwide.

The electrolyzer production facility, designed to support Chile and the broader Latin America's growing green hydrogen industry, will be integral to the country's efforts to become a leading market of sustainable energy solutions. The financing program from Corfo will expeditiously advance the development of this new facility.

"We are incredibly proud to have been selected by Corfo and to lead this transformative project," said Benny Wang, CEO of Hygreen Energy. "Our facility in Chile will not only drive the local economy but also support the global transition to hydrogen adoption and cleaner energy. This project reflects our long-term commitment to support our customers in every part of the world."

Chile, with its abundant solar and wind resources, is uniquely positioned to produce green hydrogen efficiently. The country's renewable energy potential makes it an ideal location for the production of electrolyzers that will help harness and store clean energy, supporting the global transition to a sustainable future. Hygreen Energy's electrolyzers are essential to the production of green hydrogen, a clean fuel with the potential to revolutionize industries from transportation to power generation. The new facility will be capable of manufacturing cutting-edge electrolyzers to meet the increasing demand for green hydrogen technology, playing a critical role in Chile's vision to become a global leader in renewable energy.

Named as Hygreen BioBío H2V, the project is put forth by a consortium of companies led by Hygreen Energy, designed to combine Hygreen's expertise of electrolyzer manufacturing with the market expertise of local companies in Chile. The project is set to create hundreds of jobs and provide a boost to the local economy through both the construction and ongoing operations of the plant. Construction and implementation of the factory will be executed in multiple phases over 5 years, with operations expected to begin in 2026.

About Hygreen Energy

Hygreen Energy is a world leading electrolyzer manufacturer that offers comprehensive solutions to green hydrogen production. Specializing in Alkaline, PEM, and AEM technologies, Hygreen electrolyzers are rigorously tested, robustly built, and extensively proven with in-field usage by customers worldwide. Backed by over 17 years of experience and over 300 electrolyzer projects delivered, Hygreen Energy's engineers are some of the world's most experienced professionals when supporting EPCs and hydrogen project developers. By transforming the electrolyzer industry with unparalleled efficiency, safety, cost, and durability, Hygreen Energy is enabling the world's clean energy transition by supporting the growth of green hydrogen across many industries. Say hello to a greener future with Hygreen Energy, and visit us at www.hygreenenergy.com.

