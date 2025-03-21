Compassion Center Celebrates 80th Birthday of President-Emeritus Danford "DanK" Koozer, a Lifelong Advocate for Freedom and Cannabis Reform

Compassion Center honors Danford "DanK" Koozer on his 80th birthday, recognizing his decades of fearless advocacy, grassroots leadership, and unwavering dedication to cannabis education through Willamette Valley NORML, Emerald Empire Hempfest, and over 750 episodes of Eugene Cannabis TV. His legacy continues to inspire a movement.

The Compassion Center proudly celebrates the 80th birthday of its President-Emeritus, Danford "DanK" Koozer, honoring a lifetime of unwavering advocacy for personal freedom, cannabis education, and community empowerment.

Widely known in activist circles as "DanK," Koozer has dedicated decades to grassroots organizing, media production, and public education. As a foundational figure in the Willamette Valley chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), DanK has been a tireless voice for reform, serving as a leader in one of Oregon's most influential cannabis advocacy chapters.

Koozer's legacy includes his role as organizer and promoter of the Emerald Empire Hempfest, one of Oregon's longest-running protestivals, where he championed awareness and celebration of cannabis culture alongside his long-time friend and fellow advocate, Normal Bean.

In addition to his community organizing, DanK has made a lasting impact on the airwaves. As the host and producer of Eugene Cannabis TV, he has recorded and aired over 750 episodes, providing a vital platform for cannabis education and civic discourse. Known for asking the tough questions, DanK's interviews and commentary have served the public's interest, often challenging policymakers and empowering everyday citizens to stay informed and engaged.

"Dan Koozer is more than just a friend and a leader-he's a symbol of perseverance, courage, and integrity," said Julie Monteiro, RN, BSK, President of Compassion Center. "We are honored to recognize his legacy and continued impact on the lives of so many in Oregon and beyond."

In recognition of his 80th birthday, Compassion Center extends heartfelt gratitude to DanK for his lifetime of service, vision, and compassion. His work continues to inspire future generations of advocates, educators, and changemakers.

"Compassion Center serves and empowers patients in over 18 states thanks in large part to Dan's brilliance, heartfelt influence, and our shared commitment to growth," said James Creel, Board Secretary and Chairman of Compassion Center. "His unwavering dedication to patients continues to inspire a new generation of thought leaders. We are deeply grateful for his legacy of love, light, and brilliance."

About Compassion Center:

Founded in 2001, in Eugene, Oregon, the Compassion Center is a patient-focused nonprofit clinical management system dedicated to integrative healthcare, education, and advocacy. Serving Oregon and 18 other states, the Compassion Center empowers patients through clinical support, professional education, and evidence-based research into plant-based and integrative therapies. As the oldest, federally-recognized charity clinic system specializing in integrating medical cannabis into the continuum of care, Compassion Center bridges the gap between qualifying patients and an improved quality of life.

