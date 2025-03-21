Humworld Inc: Medicare CCM and RPM Reimbursement 2025

What is Chronic Care Management (CCM)?

CCM and RPM Reimbursement 2025



Chronic Care Management (CCM) refers to the coordinated care provided to patients with multiple chronic conditions. This service aims to enhance the management of long-term illnesses, prevent complications, and improve patient's overall health outcomes through regular monitoring and personalized care plans.

Chronic Care Management CPT codes and Reimbursement 2025:

CCM services are most frequently billed to CMS using six CPT codes, classified into complex and non-complex categories.

CPT Code 99490: Coordination of CCM services requiring at least 20 minutes of care (Non-Complex). Average reimbursement is $60.49.

CPT Code 99439: Additional CCM services for every 20 minutes beyond the initial time (Non-Complex). Average reimbursement is $45.93.

CPT Code 99491: At least 30 minutes of CCM care provided directly by a physician or nurse practitioner (Non-Complex). Average reimbursement is $82.16.

CPT Code 99437: Additional 30 minutes of CCM care provided by a physician or nurse practitioner (Non-Complex). Average reimbursement is $57.58.

CPT Code 99487: First 60 minutes of complex CCM services provided by clinical staff under physician supervision. Average reimbursement is $131.65.

CPT Code 99489: Each additional 30 minutes of complex CCM services beyond the initial 60 minutes (billed with 99487). Average reimbursement is $70.52.

What is Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM)?

Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a healthcare service that uses digital technologies to track and collect patient health data outside of traditional clinical settings. This data is securely transmitted to healthcare providers for continuous monitoring, assessment, and timely interventions.

Remote Patient Monitoring CPT Codes and Reimbursement 2025:

CPT Code 99453: Covers initial setup of RPM devices and patient education. Average reimbursement is $19.73 (one-time per patient).

CPT Code 99454: Includes device supply, data collection, and transmission for 30 days. Average reimbursement is $43.02 (per 30 days).

CPT Code 99457: First 20 minutes of interactive remote monitoring and management. Average reimbursement is $47.87.

CPT Code 99458: Add-on for each extra 20 minutes of RPM management in 30 days. Average reimbursement is $38.49.

CPT Code 99091: Covers collection and review of patient-generated health data for 30 minutes. Average reimbursement is $51.75 (per 30 days).

*Reimbursement rates are based on a national average and may vary depending on your location. Check the Physician Fee Schedule 2025 for the latest information.

For a detailed breakdown of CCM and RPM CPT codes, eligibility, billing requirements, and best practices, check out our in-depth guides:

Chronic Care Management CPT Codes & Billing Guide 2025

Remote Patient Monitoring CPT Codes & Billing Guide 2025

Simplifying Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring with Humhealth

At Humhealth, we simplify Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), ensuring CMS compliance while maximizing reimbursements. Our Chronic Care Management software reduces administrative burdens, enhances patient care, and boosts revenue. With Remote Patient Monitoring software, providers can monitor patient health in real time through integrated devices, enabling early detection, timely interventions, and better chronic disease management.

Get Your Free Humhealth Software Demo Now!

Contact Information

SOURCE: Humworld Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire