Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - CVW CleanTech Inc. (TSXV: CVW) (OTCQX: CVWFF) (FSE: TMD0) (the "Company" or "CVW CleanTech") is pleased to announce its participation at the following conferences, and other corporate updates.

Tribeca Future Facing Commodities 2025

The Company's CEO Akshay Dubey will be attending the Tribeca Future Facing Commodities conference to be held April 1 - 3, 2025 in Singapore where he will be moderating a panel titled "CleanTech Innovation 2.0: The Pragmatic Era." Hosted by leading asset management and advisory firm Tribeca Capital, the conference connects companies with investors who have critical minerals and environmental mandates.

"Canada has a unique opportunity to become a world leader in the production of critical minerals by recovering over 1.4 million tonnes of titanium, zircon, and rare earth elements annually from oil sands tailings, at best-in-class environmental performance," said Mr. Dubey. "We also intend to connect with other forward-thinking cleantech companies at the conference as we expand our royalty platform."

Register for the event here: Tribeca Future Facing Commodities 2025 registration link.

GeoConvention 2025

CVW CleanTech has been invited by the Alberta Geological Society to present at GeoConvention, taking place May 12 - 14, 2025 in Calgary, Alberta. The Company's EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Kevin Moran, will be presenting at the session titled "Critical Minerals in Western Canada."

"There is a tremendous opportunity to recover critical minerals and rare earth elements from oil sands tailings," said Dr. Moran. "Our proprietary Creating Value From Waste ("CVW") technology is ready-to-deploy and can supply up to 8% of global demand for titanium, 15% of global demand for zircon, and potentially up to 10% of global demand for rare earth elements. The implementation of CVW technology aligns perfectly with Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy and Alberta's Mineral Strategy and Action Plan."

Register for the event here: GeoConvention 2025 registration link.

Hiring of Capital Markets Partners

The Company has entered into an agreement with IR Labs Inc., dba Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR") for investor relations and capital markets services (the "Consulting Agreement"). The Consulting Agreement, dated March 20, 2025, has an initial term ending on August 30, 2025, during which Alliance Advisors IR will be paid a monthly fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes. Following the initial term, the agreement shall automatically renew for successive six-month terms unless either party provides written notice of termination.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") as its official market maker in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. Integral will trade common shares of CVW CleanTech on the TSXV to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company's shares, and provide CVW CleanTech with market intelligence. In consideration for the services provided by Integral, the Company has agreed to pay a fee of $6,000 per month for an initial term of four months from February 1, 2025, and may be terminated thereafter with thirty days written notice. The capital for market making will be provided by Integral.

Both Alliance Advisors and Integral are arm's length parties to the Company with no prior relationship, direct or indirect ownership of, or rights to purchase, the Company's securities. The Consulting Agreement and the market making agreement are subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Grant of Management Equity Awards

The Company has granted 2,256,482 stock options ("Options") and 466,346 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain employees as part of the 2024 year end performance incentive program. The Options include both time and performance based vesting conditions, and are exercisable at a price of $0.84 per share for five years from the grant date. The RSUs vest after one year of continued service.

The Options and RSUs have been granted to employees of the Company under the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan ("EIP") which was approved by Shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the Shareholders on June 18, 2024. The EIP allows the grant of Options, RSUs, and deferred share units to directors, officers, key employees, and consultants of the Company, as determined by the Company's Board of Directors. The full text of the EIP is available in the Company's latest management information circular which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CVW CleanTech Inc.

CVW CleanTech invests in innovative technologies which provide returns linked to commodities and which operate in a sustainable manner to help accelerate the world's transition to net zero. CVW CleanTech is building a portfolio of royalty-based cash flow streams by partnering with clean technology innovators in the commodity space. CVW CleanTech is also the 100% owner of its proprietary technology, Creating Value from Waste, which is designed to recover bitumen, solvents, critical minerals, and water from oil sands froth treatment tailings, which would reduce tailings pond fugitive methane emissions, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and enhance tailings management for Alberta's oil sands.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information") that reflect the current expectations of management about the future results, performance, achievements, prospects, or opportunities for CVW CleanTech.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the adoption and commercialization of CVW technology, the chemical, material, financial, economic, operational, environmental and any other anticipated results of the adoption thereof, potential diversification strategies and the implementation and results thereof, expectations regarding future development, funding (including necessity, sources, and expected structure of the same) and contracted work, expectation as to the timeline on which any goals of the Company will be met, expectations regarding the key economic and policy drivers supporting the adoption of CVW CleanTech's technology, expectations regarding synergies or alignments between the business of the Company and any other organization, CVW CleanTech's research and development and commercialization plans, the advantages of the Company's technology, the Company's ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including business development activities, the development of networks with strategic partners, and the development of Company's relationships with Indigenous communities and any potential benefits for the same, potential financing opportunities, including grant and financing opportunities from applicable government programs and non-governmental organizations, and entering into funding agreements related thereto, any expected next steps for the Company, timelines, strategic plans, the scope of any activities that will be undertaken, the closing of the Transaction and Offering on the terms described previously or at all, the Company's future liquidity situation and the market prices of commodities or other statements that are not statement of fact. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: uncertainties involved in disputes and litigation, fluctuations in interest rates, commodity prices and currency exchange rates; changes in the availability, and cost, of technical labour required for the success of the Company's products and services; price escalation and/or inflationary pressures affecting the cost of equipment and material required to commercialize the same; the uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the impact on the Company of increasing inflation; any change in government policy, programs, and funding opportunities, whether provincial, national, or international which could negatively affect the Company, and any failure of the same to continue to evolve in accordance with Company's expectations; any change in capital or commodity markets, whether generally or particularly in the clean technology sector, which could cause or compel the Company to adjust its goals, reallocate capital, and/or pursue alternative financing options; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in other information released by the Company from time to time and filed with the appropriate regulatory agencies.

All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made. The Company has made the following assumptions in relation to the forward-looking statements in this press release: the expected environmental and economic benefits to be achieved from CVW technology; the ability of the Company to successfully access various government funding programs; the details of government funding programs and that such programs will be implemented (and not change) as expected; that the Company will continue to be able to protect its intellectual property; assumptions as to various market and commercial opportunities for the Company and its technology; and the ability of the Company to continue to develop and commercialize its technology; that market conditions will not change adversely so as to prevent the closing of the Transaction and Offering on the terms previously described or at all. The forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date set out above and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking information or statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking information or statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and factors including: failure to obtain regulatory approvals; the possibility that opportunities will arise that require more cash than the Company has or can reasonably obtain; dependence on key personnel; dependence on corporate collaborations; potential delays; uncertainties related to early stage of technology and product development; uncertainties as to fluctuation of the stock market; uncertainties as to future expense levels and the possibility of unanticipated costs or expenses or cost overruns; and other risks and uncertainties which may not be described herein.

